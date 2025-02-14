Watch 6 historic Blues games free over-the-air only on Matrix Midwest

With exclusive player commentary.

Matrix-release-2-14
By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

ST. LOUIS, MO – Matrix Midwest and the St. Louis Blues have partnered to broadcast six of the most memorable games in franchise history. Fans will be able to see the action for free, over-the-air, exclusively on Matrix Midwest, St. Louis’ only free and independent sports and entertainment network.

Relive the excitement from Vladimir Tarasenko’s debut on the ice in St. Louis to Brett Hull’s 50 goals in 50 games and even the famous, “Monday Night Miracle”.

“These are memorable games and we’re thrilled to give the great fans of St. Louis a chance to look back at Blues history”, said JD Sosnoff, Vice President & General Manager of KMOV-TV & Matrix Midwest.

Blues alumni will provide never-before-heard commentary throughout each broadcast, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at their favorite games. See the action Sunday nights at 8 p.m. starting Feb. 23, only on Matrix Midwest.

  • Sunday, Feb. 23, 8 to 10 p.m. – “Brett Hull’s 50 in 50”, Jan. 25, 1991, featuring Gino Cavallini: Brett Hull scores 50 goals in 50 games as the Blues defeat the Red Wings, 9- 4, at Joe Louis Arena.
  • Sunday, March 2, 8 to 10 p.m. – “NHL Record Comeback”, Nov. 29, 2000, featuring Jamal Mayers: Blues set NHL record with 5-goal comeback in the 3rd period to defeat the Maple Leafs, 6-5, in OT.
  • Sunday, March 9, 8 to 10 p.m. – “Belfour Breaks Stick”, Apr. 25, 1993, featuring Curtis Joseph: The Blues sweep the Blackhawks at the Arena as Belfour goes ballistic at the end of the game, breaking his stick over the net.
  • Sunday, March 16, 8 to 10 p.m. – “Double OT Win”, Apr. 14, 1981, featuring Bernie Federko: Mike Crombeen scores a double OT game-winning goal to eliminate the Pengiuns.
  • Sunday, March 23, 8 to 10 p.m. – “Tarasenko’s Debut”, Jan. 19, 2013, featuring Barret Jackman: Vladimir Tarasenko makes his debut in St. Louis and scores 2 goals as the Blues defeat the Red Wings, 6-0.
  • Monday, March 24, 7 to 9 p.m., – “The Monday Night Miracle”, May 12, 1986, featuring Bernie Federko: The Blues come back from a 4-1 deficit in the 3rd to force Game 7 against the Flames.

This is in addition to the three regular season games being broadcast over-the-air on Matrix Midwest and First Alert 4 on the following dates:

  • Saturday, Feb. 22 vs. Winnipeg Jets – KMOV (channel 4), Matrix Midwest in St. Louis (channel 32 over-the-air and channel 6 on Spectrum cable system)
  • Saturday, March 8 at Los Angeles Kings – KMOV (channel 4), Matrix Midwest in St. Louis (channel 32 over-the-air and channel 6 on Spectrum cable system)
  • Tuesday, March 25 vs. Montreal Canadiens – Matrix Midwest in St. Louis (channel 32 over-the-air and channel 6 on Spectrum cable system)

About Matrix Midwest

Matrix Midwest launched in 2024 and is St. Louis’ only free and independent sports and entertainment network, available free over-the-air on channel 32 and channel 6 on Spectrum/Charter. Based out of St. Louis, Matrix Midwest operates alongside sister-station, First Alert 4 (KMOV-TV). Matrix Midwest is also the exclusive home of University of Missouri pre-and-post-game show, Mizzou Live, and coaches show, Tiger Talk. In addition, sports fans can watch Good Morning Football: Overtime live Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Chiefs pre-season football and more on this unique channel. Matrix Midwest pairs all of this with a wide range of entertainment programming featuring Extra, Entertainment Tonight, MyNetworkTV prime shows, Great Day St. Louis, My St. Louis Live and news from First Alert 4. Fans of culture, lifestyle and sports in the region will all find something for them on Matrix Midwest. For more information, visit www.MatrixMidwest.com. Matrix Midwest is a Gray Media company. To learn more about Gray Media, go to www.graymedia.com.

About First Alert 4

First Alert 4 (KMOV-TV) is a local media organization in St. Louis, MO. Serving the Midwest since 1954, KMOV is an award-winning provider of local news, weather, sports and entertainment content on multiple broadcast and digital platforms. For more information, visit www.FirstAlert4.com. First Alert 4 is a Gray Media company. To learn more about Gray Media, go to www.graymedia.com.

About the St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues have been a part of the NHL since 1967 and during more than 50 years of operation, the organization has established itself as one of the premier professional sports franchises in the country. With a Stanley Cup, ten division titles, a Presidents’ Trophy and more than 20 former team members enshrined in the Hockey Hall of Fame, the Blues have etched one of the most storied histories in the NHL. Through their history, the Blues have hosted more than 35 million fans and invested millions in the St. Louis community via Blues for Kids, the team’s charitable foundation. For more information, please visit www.nhl.com/blues.

News Feed

Blues acquire Andonovski in trade with Penguins

4 Nations Face-Off schedule, rosters, format 

Bolduc assigned to Springfield 

Thomas ties game late, Blues recover to defeat Blackhawks in shootout

Suter reaches 1,500 NHL games milestone

2017 Winter Classic jersey voted best in Bluenatics poll

MacEachern assigned to Springfield

Blues to stream 3 upcoming games on Victory+

Tkachuk's goal with 12 seconds left lifts Panthers past Blues

Blues recall MacEachern from Springfield

Blues sign Carter Johnson to one-day contract

Dvorsky shines at AHL All-Star Classic

Brown scores in OT, Oilers recover to top Blues

Blues celebrate Black History Month

Leddy activated from injured reserve

Kessel assigned to Springfield

Kyrou breaks tie in 3rd, Blues edge Utah Hockey Club to snap 4-game skid

Avalanche score 4 in 1st period, shut out Blues