Watch 6 historic Blues games free over-the-air only on Matrix Midwest

About Matrix Midwest

Matrix Midwest launched in 2024 and is St. Louis’ only free and independent sports and entertainment network, available free over-the-air on channel 32 and channel 6 on Spectrum/Charter. Based out of St. Louis, Matrix Midwest operates alongside sister-station, First Alert 4 (KMOV-TV). Matrix Midwest is also the exclusive home of University of Missouri pre-and-post-game show, Mizzou Live, and coaches show, Tiger Talk. In addition, sports fans can watch Good Morning Football: Overtime live Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Chiefs pre-season football and more on this unique channel. Matrix Midwest pairs all of this with a wide range of entertainment programming featuring Extra, Entertainment Tonight, MyNetworkTV prime shows, Great Day St. Louis, My St. Louis Live and news from First Alert 4. Fans of culture, lifestyle and sports in the region will all find something for them on Matrix Midwest. For more information, visit www.MatrixMidwest.com. Matrix Midwest is a Gray Media company. To learn more about Gray Media, go to www.graymedia.com.

About First Alert 4

First Alert 4 (KMOV-TV) is a local media organization in St. Louis, MO. Serving the Midwest since 1954, KMOV is an award-winning provider of local news, weather, sports and entertainment content on multiple broadcast and digital platforms. For more information, visit www.FirstAlert4.com. First Alert 4 is a Gray Media company. To learn more about Gray Media, go to www.graymedia.com.

About the St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues have been a part of the NHL since 1967 and during more than 50 years of operation, the organization has established itself as one of the premier professional sports franchises in the country. With a Stanley Cup, ten division titles, a Presidents’ Trophy and more than 20 former team members enshrined in the Hockey Hall of Fame, the Blues have etched one of the most storied histories in the NHL. Through their history, the Blues have hosted more than 35 million fans and invested millions in the St. Louis community via Blues for Kids, the team’s charitable foundation. For more information, please visit www.nhl.com/blues.