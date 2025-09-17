Walker signs two-year contract extension

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the Blues have signed forward Nathan Walker to a two-year contract extension worth $1.775 million ($887,500 AAV).

Walker, 31, dressed in 73 regular-season games with the Blues last season, setting a career high with 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) while leading the team with 63 penalty minutes and 281 hits.

He also shared the team lead with three goals in the Blues’ first-round playoff series against the Winnipeg Jets.

The 2025-26 season will mark Walker’s seventh season with the Blues after the team signed him as a free agent on July 1, 2019.

Overall, the Cardiff, Wales, native and Australian international has appeared in 229 career NHL regular-season games, totaling 56 points (28 goals, 28 assists) and 122 penalty minutes. Walker also captured the 2018 Stanley Cup as a member of the Washington Capitals.