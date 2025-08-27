Vote for the Blues Hall of Fame Class of 2026

The St. Louis Blues Hall of Fame — presented by First Community — will induct its next class on Jan. 12, 2026, but you can cast your vote now for who you think should be included!

From now through Sept. 5 at 11:59 p.m. CT, Blues fans can visit stlouisblues.com/halloffame to submit their recommendation for the Blues legend they feel is most deserving of being enshrined in Blues history.

This year’s Blues Hall of Fame Fan Vote includes Al Arbour, David Backes, Ron Caron, Emile Francis, Ken Hitchcock, Barret Jackman, Joe Mullen, Adam Oates, T.J. Oshie, Jorgen Pettersson, Joel Quenneville, Rob Ramage, Brendan Shanahan, Mike Shanahan, Alexander Steen and Pierre Turgeon.