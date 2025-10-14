Underdog, Blues announce multi-year marketing partnership to enhance fan engagement

ST. LOUIS, MO – Underdog, the fastest-growing sports company in the U.S., and the St. Louis Blues today announced a multiyear marketing partnership, creating a customer-first experience for Blues fans during both home and away games, and supplemental marketing collaborations throughout the National Hockey League season.

Underdog has a pending sports betting license application under review by the Missouri Gaming Commission. Underdog currently offers licensed sports betting in North Carolina and holds fantasy sports licenses in states across the country. Ahead of licensed sports betting going live in Missouri later this year, sports fans in the state can download the Underdog app right now to start playing fantasy sports today.

The multiyear partnership furthers a budding relationship between Underdog and the Blues to drive engagement for fans in their home state, which began earlier this year with sign-up offers for Underdog’s daily fantasy offerings for fans in-game at Enterprise Center. The partnership will expand to include Underdog utilizing the Blues’ IP in marketing materials, video and broadcast visible assets at home and away games, as well as in-person activations.

“We’ve learned how rabid Blues fans are when it comes to leveling up their sports experience, making this partnership an obvious choice as we continue to introduce ourselves to the St. Louis market,” said Joshua Anderson, Director of Strategy, Underdog. “Being on the ground at Enterprise Center this season, we’re meeting fans on the cusp of a new era in the overall sports experience, and doing so in a way that’s authentic to the Blues and everything they represent.”

“Throughout our preparations for the upcoming launch of sports betting in Missouri, Underdog quickly rose to the forefront of our conversations because of the value they placed on being present for Blues fans at Enterprise Center,” said Steve Chapman, St. Louis Blues Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer. “We are proud to welcome Underdog as our first partner in this new category with a multiyear commitment to engage our fans with a significant presence both in-arena and on our broadcasts.”

Underdog is committed to creating the best product experience for sports fans that is intuitive and simple to use through a relentless focus on innovation. As the only top operator in the industry built on its own technology, Underdog has the unique ability to custom-build for U.S. sports fans, consistently meeting fans where they are and giving them more ways to express their opinions on sports.