Trade deadline decisions loom for Blues

With his team currently within reach of a Stanley Cup Playoff position, St. Louis Blues General Manager Doug Armstrong will have some challenging decisions to make as the NHL Trade Deadline approaches Friday at 2 p.m. CT.

When hockey resumed in mid-February following the 4 Nations Face-Off, the Blues were eight points out of a playoff spot. But now, after collecting nine of a possible 12 points in six games since the break — including some impressive wins against the Colorado Avalanche and Eastern Conference-leading Washington Capitals — the Blues find themselves just one point out of a Wild Card spot with about six weeks to go in the regular season.

So what will Armstrong do?

“As we say every year, the players tell us what we’re going to do,” Armstrong said recently. “We don’t tell the players what we’re going to do.”

Before the recent surge, trading players to acquire assets for the future seemed probable. Now, though, perhaps retaining players to grab a playoff spot has also become a distinct possibility.

Armstrong and his hockey operations staff will be working in Los Angeles for Friday’s deadline, working the phones looking for any available opportunities to improve the team — whether for now or later.

How will it all play out?

We’ll have to wait and see.