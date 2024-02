It's been a very St. Louis week for Drake.

After two concerts at Enterprise Center, he dropped a Valentine's Day music video for "Rich Baby Daddy," featuring two St. Louis natives - Sexyy Red and SZA.

SZA represented her hometown with a vintage Blues jersey. In one of the most Drake music videos ever, the 6 God plays a suburban dad who takes his wife (the actually pregnant Sexyy Red) to the hospital when her water breaks. Meanwhile, SZA dances around the corridor in a Brett Hull sweater.