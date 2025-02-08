Suter set to play in 1,500 NHL games

When Ryan Suter laces up the skates on Saturday, he’ll be doing it for the 1,500th time.

Yes, you read that right — that’s not a typo.

Fifteen hundred NHL games.

Only 21 players in NHL history have reached that milestone, and Suter will become just the third American-born player in history to reach it, joining Matt Cullen (1,516 games) and Chris Chelios (1,651 games).

On Thursday, Suter matched another U.S-born hockey legend - Mike Modano - at 1,499 games.

“That was pretty cool,” Suter said of tying the Hockey Hall of Famer. “You don’t think about it as you’re going through it, but as it comes, it was before last game that it was kind of in my mind. Honestly, I had a tough time sleeping, just thinking ‘OK, I’m that close to doing it, what if I get hurt? You think all the worst thoughts. Now that that’s over, I can get ready for (Saturday against the Chicago Blackhawks) and I’m excited.”