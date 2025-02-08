Suter set to play in 1,500 NHL games

suter_blues_16x9
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

When Ryan Suter laces up the skates on Saturday, he’ll be doing it for the 1,500th time.

Yes, you read that right — that’s not a typo.

Fifteen hundred NHL games.

Only 21 players in NHL history have reached that milestone, and Suter will become just the third American-born player in history to reach it, joining Matt Cullen (1,516 games) and Chris Chelios (1,651 games).

On Thursday, Suter matched another U.S-born hockey legend - Mike Modano - at 1,499 games.

“That was pretty cool,” Suter said of tying the Hockey Hall of Famer. “You don’t think about it as you’re going through it, but as it comes, it was before last game that it was kind of in my mind. Honestly, I had a tough time sleeping, just thinking ‘OK, I’m that close to doing it, what if I get hurt? You think all the worst thoughts. Now that that’s over, I can get ready for (Saturday against the Chicago Blackhawks) and I’m excited.”

Ryan Suter reflects on his career as he reaches 1,500 games

Suter’s NHL career began just after the lockout that claimed the 2004-05 season. Then just a 21-year-old, Suter made his debut for the Nashville Predators in 2005 and would spend seven years in Nashville before moving onto Minnesota, where he spent nine years with the Wild. After three seasons with the Dallas Stars, Suter eventually moved onto the Blues, signing as a free agent in July.

“It’s been great,” Suter said of signing with the Blues. “These guys have opened up to me. We have some good conversations, there’s a great mixture of younger guys, older guys, it’s honestly been a lot of fun. I've really enjoyed it. We’re inconsistent on the ice, which I think is frustrating for all of us, but I think this team has a lot of potential and I think we’re right there. We’ve been in some really good games and haven’t found a way to close them out. I think that’s part of growing, and hopefully we can get to that here soon and put something together for the rest of the year.”

Overall, Suter’s 20-year career has seen him suit up for four teams. He has amassed 106 goals, 585 assists (691 points) and a plus-124 rating. And despite seeing his contract bought out twice (once by Minnesota and once by Dallas), Suter never conceded that his career was done.

suter_draft

Ryan Suter was selected by the Nashville Predators with the seventh overall pick in 2003 (Getty Images).

“I knew I had a ton left in me, I knew I could still play,” Suter said of being bought out. “That’s kind of rock bottom, you’re feeling like OK, what happened there?… I think I’ve proved I can still play and I feel great out there. One thing I want to mention about this is you don’t get to this point without a lot of really good teammates that help you get through those times. Phone calls from guys, guys pushing you in practice. At the time, you’re like ‘thanks for calling,’ but you really don’t think too much into it. After you get through it, you think ‘this guy had my back, that guy had my back.’ That’s kind of the other side of it, for sure.”

Perhaps surprisingly, the 40-year-old defenseman — on a one-year deal with the Blues — has played every game this season for St. Louis.

“I don’t have words for it. It’s incredible. It’s amazing,” said Blues Head Coach Jim Montgomery said of Suter's milestone. “It’s not only how long he’s been playing in the League, but the durability to do it. Injury-free, and he doesn’t play a soft game. He plays a hard game, he’s very bright, he understands positioning. That’s why he’s been able to play so many minutes for so many years and why he’s helped our D-corps so much.”

suter_wild

Ryan Suter spent the majority of his 20-year career with the Minnesota Wild from 2012-2021 (Getty Images).

On Friday after a team practice at Centene Community Ice Center, reporters asked Suter what’s been the secret to his longevity.

“I give all the young guys a hard time because I tell everybody, it’s all mental,” Suter said. “You’re sick? Don’t be sick. You’re hurt? Don’t be hurt. Tell yourself that you’re good to go. Not one player in this League is healthy for all 82 games. You’re lucky if you feel good for 40 of them… There are ups and downs throughout a season, the emotional roller coaster of your career, you’re feeling on top of the world and then you hit rock bottom. It’s how you respond to those things. The mind is a powerful thing.”

Despite an incredible run, Suter is showing no signs of slowing down.

In fact, he hasn’t ruled out playing again next season.

“If I can talk my wife into it, (I’ll play),” he said, laughing. “Honestly, we’ve talked about it, and at first, she was like ‘absolutely not.’ And now she’s seeing how much fun I’m having.”

News Feed

2017 Winter Classic jersey voted best in Bluenatics poll

MacEachern assigned to Springfield

Blues to stream 3 upcoming games on Victory+

Tkachuk's goal with 12 seconds left lifts Panthers past Blues

Blues recall MacEachern from Springfield

Blues sign Carter Johnson to one-day contract

Dvorsky shines at AHL All-Star Classic

Brown scores in OT, Oilers recover to top Blues

Blues celebrate Black History Month

Leddy activated from injured reserve

Kessel assigned to Springfield

Kyrou breaks tie in 3rd, Blues edge Utah Hockey Club to snap 4-game skid

Avalanche score 4 in 1st period, shut out Blues

Schueneman signs two-way extension

Puck Cancer Second Shift Alumni game set for April 4

Saad placed on unconditional waivers for purpose of contract termination

Garland scores twice, Canucks defeat Blues

Blues acquire 5th-round pick from NY Islanders for Perunovich