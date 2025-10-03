Steen added to Team Sweden management for 2026 Olympics

Team Sweden Director of National Teams Anders Lundberg and Head Coach Sam Hallam today announced Alexander Steen has been named Player Personnel Consultant for the Team Sweden Olympic management staff. Steen will assist with scouting and roster selection for the 2026 Olympic Games in Italy.

“It means a lot to bring in Alexander Steen to our management staff. Not only does he have immense hockey expertise but also a burning passion for Swedish ice hockey. His work will be important for Sam Hallam’s selection of the Olympic roster and we are very grateful to the St. Louis Blues’ management for helping us find this solution,” said Lundberg.

“Our work with the Olympic roster began some time ago and will intensify as we get closer to roster announcement. Having Alex based in North America, in his role with the St. Louis Blues organization, is valuable to us. He follows our Swedish NHL players daily. He also knows what it means to play in the Olympics, a perspective that is obviously important”, said Hallam.

“I’m honored to have this opportunity. Representing Sweden is a privilege that I hold in the highest regard and I’m looking forward to working closely with the members of our federation, our coaching staff, and our great players as we prepare for the 2026 Olympic Games,” said Steen.

Steen, 41, currently serves as special assistant to general manager Doug Armstrong with the Blues. His responsibilities with Team Sweden will include scouting and roster selection alongside the coaching and management staff. He will not travel with Tre Kronor men’s team to the Olympics in Milan in February.

Sweden’s Olympic roster will be announced by Hallam in mid-January 2026.

For the Olympics, Tre Kronor men’s coaching staff will include Anders Sörensen, currently an assistant coach for the Chicago Blackhawks. Sörensen was last part of the Tre Kronor coaching staff during the 2025 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship in Stockholm. Additionally, Myles Fee, currently with the Florida Panthers, will join the coaching staff as video coach - a position he previously held during the 2025 Four Nations Face-Off. Anthon Hansson from Brynäs IF will continue as goalie coach, and Stefan Klockare remains assistant head coach. Josef Boumedienneis the general manager.