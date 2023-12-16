St. Louis native Joey O'Brien serves as Stars backup goalie

Just as Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger was leaving Friday’s game against the Ottawa Senators due to injury, Joey O’Brien was looking for the TV remote to change the channels at the sports bar where he works.

A football game had just ended, and as per usual, the customers at O’B Clarks - the popular sports bar in Brentwood - wanted a hockey game on.

“I saw the Senators and Stars were playing, so I put the game on right as Oettinger was heading off the ice. I didn’t think much of it,” O’Brien told stlouisblues.com. “Then a little later, I was downstairs changing a keg when I got a text from Blues Assistant General Manager Ryan Miller, who said the Stars might need me for the morning skate. Going to bed last night, I was like ‘OK, let’s just see what happens here.’”

O’Brien was a goalie for CBC High School in St. Louis, then played two years of junior hockey in Canada before playing in college for Niagara University until he graduated in 2019. Before all that, he also played for the AAA Blues, where former Blue Al MacInnis was one of his coaches.

For the last three seasons, he has served as an emergency backup goalie in St. Louis, which means he attends games at Enterprise Center with goalie pads in case an injury requires him to suit up. In those three years, he’s occasionally practiced with the Blues when one of its goalies have needed a maintenance day.