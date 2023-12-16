St. Louis native Joey O'Brien serves as Stars backup goalie

O'Brien goes from working at O'B Clarks in Brentwood to backup goalie in NHL

obrien1
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

Just as Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger was leaving Friday’s game against the Ottawa Senators due to injury, Joey O’Brien was looking for the TV remote to change the channels at the sports bar where he works.

A football game had just ended, and as per usual, the customers at O’B Clarks - the popular sports bar in Brentwood - wanted a hockey game on.

“I saw the Senators and Stars were playing, so I put the game on right as Oettinger was heading off the ice. I didn’t think much of it,” O’Brien told stlouisblues.com. “Then a little later, I was downstairs changing a keg when I got a text from Blues Assistant General Manager Ryan Miller, who said the Stars might need me for the morning skate. Going to bed last night, I was like ‘OK, let’s just see what happens here.’”

O’Brien was a goalie for CBC High School in St. Louis, then played two years of junior hockey in Canada before playing in college for Niagara University until he graduated in 2019. Before all that, he also played for the AAA Blues, where former Blue Al MacInnis was one of his coaches.

For the last three seasons, he has served as an emergency backup goalie in St. Louis, which means he attends games at Enterprise Center with goalie pads in case an injury requires him to suit up. In those three years, he’s occasionally practiced with the Blues when one of its goalies have needed a maintenance day.

obrien5
obrien4

Serving as an EBUG means you could be called upon at any time, but O’Brien says he has yet to experience anything quite like this.

Because of the injury to Oettinger, the Stars having back-to-back games and salary cap complications, Dallas won't be able to get another goalie to St. Louis for Saturday’s game. As a result, O’Brien has signed an amateur tryout agreement and will serve as the backup. He will take warm-ups with the team and be on standby if he needs to play in relief of Dallas’ Scott Wedgwood, who is anticipated to start against the Blues.

“It’s definitely been a whirlwind of events,” said O’Brien, who worked with the Stars’ goalie coach on Saturday morning. “It’s been an interesting 18 hours so far, for sure.”

O’Brien said Ben Bishop, a former Blues and Stars goaltender and St. Louis native, called Saturday afternoon to wish him luck.

“He got my number and told me to enjoy it,” O’Brien said. “He also mentioned that if I end up going in (the game), I’d be on the ice with guys that are in the NHL, they’re going to tighten up around me, be there and have my back. He said just do the best you can and that’s really all I can expect out of it.”

All-in-all, Saturday will be an incredibly memorable experience for another St. Louis kid - one who less than 24 hours ago was changing kegs and stocking the refrigerator for his dad and uncle at their restaurant.

“It’s a whirlwind,” O’Brien added, “but I’m perfectly content being able to experience this and get a good seat to watch a hockey game.”

obrien6
obrien3

News Feed

Dallas Stars St. Louis Blues game recap December 16

Parayko scores in OT, Blues recover to defeat Stars
Ottawa Senators St. Louis Blues game recap December 14

Blues defeat Senators in 1st game under Bannister, end 4-game skid
MacEachern recalled from Springfield

MacEachern recalled from Springfield
Bannister set to make NHL coaching debut

Bannister set to make NHL coaching debut
Blues relieve Berube of coaching duties

Blues relieve Berube of coaching duties
Detroit Red Wings St. Louis Blues game recap December 12

Red Wings end 3-game skid with win against Blues
St. Louis Blues Chicago Blackhawks game recap December 9

Blackhawks defeat Blues, win consecutive games for 1st time this season
Blues recall McGing from Springfield

Blues recall McGing from Springfield
St. Louis Blues Columbus Blue Jackets game recap December 8

Greaves stops 41, Blue Jackets top Blues to end 3-game skid
Blues acquire pick from Islanders for Bortuzzo

Blues acquire pick from Islanders for Bortuzzo
Vegas Golden Knights St Louis Blues game recap December 6

Golden Knights score 4 in 2nd, rally past Blues
Cade gets to be Blues intern for a day

Cade works as Blues intern for a day
Blues to host 25th Anniversary Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Blues announce 25th Anniversary Hockey Fights Cancer Night initiatives for Dec. 12
Gameday Drops coming to Blues App

Gameday Drops coming to Blues App
First goal has been big for Blues

First goal has been big for Blues
St Louis Blues Vegas Golden Knights game recap December 4

Buchnevich, Blues defeat Golden Knights in OT
Dvorsky off to strong start, nets first OHL hat trick

Dvorsky off to strong start, nets first OHL hat trick
St. Louis Blues Arizona Coyotes game recap December 2

Kerfoot has 3 points, Coyotes defeat Blues for 4th straight win