McMann sparks shorthanded Maple Leafs past Blues

McMann entered the night with two goals in 36 career games. He completed the hat trick by banking the puck off the boards from his own zone into an empty to make it 4-1 at 18:21 of the third.

“That was pretty cool,” he said. “Dramatic, call it, with the pace of that puck sliding into the net. I didn’t know if it had the right angle or what, but it was pretty cool to see it go in.”

McMann, who was expecting to be a healthy scratch, didn't find out that he would be playing after all until around 4:00 p.m., when it became clear that forwards John Tavares and Mitchell Marner wouldn't be able to go because of an illness.

“I basically anticipated that I was going to be out tonight based on the lineup at practice (on Monday) but still tried to take care of business, take care of the body. You never know when you are going to be called upon,” McMann said. “I felt like I was ready this morning, and (coach Sheldon) Keefe let me know some guys were sick and I would likely be playing, so at that point I was like, 'OK, I’m going to go through my regular routine,' and did just that.”

William Nylander also scored, and Ilya Samsonov made 14 saves for the Maple Leafs (27-16-8), who were also without defenseman Morgan Rielly, who was serving the first of a five-game suspension for cross-checking Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig.

“I thought guys played well,” Keefe said. “Played a pretty simple game, which was required especially once we got the lead. We needed guys to step up in different ways. I thought we got a lot of great efforts tonight, and then Bobby, two huge goals for us and a cool empty netter to finish it off. Terrific end to kind of a strange day for us quite honestly with our lineup uncertainy. Bobby himself really didn’t know he was going to play until he got to the rink.”