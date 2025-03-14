Rakell, Rust each gets 2 points, Penguins defeat Blues for 3rd straight win

Zack Bolduc, Dylan Holloway and Alexey Toropchenko scored for the Blues (31-28-7), who lost in regulation for the second time in 11 games (7-2-2). Jordan Binnington allowed four goals on 19 shots before being pulled in the third period; Joel Hofer made two saves in relief.

“We’d like to have more screens, tips and rebounds,” St. Louis coach Jim Montgomery said. “That being said, we dominated territorially, made a lot of plays. We just didn’t connect, sometimes, real crisp with our passing. ... We had to collect pucks too much.”

Ryan Graves put Pittsburgh ahead 1-0 on the first shot on goal of the game at 2:17 of the first period with a wrist shot from the point. It was his first goal since Jan. 20, 2024.

The Blues, who had a 16-5 shot advantage in the period, registered the next 10 shots on goal until a wrist shot from Penguins forward Philip Tomasino at 12:36.

“They came out strong,” Jarry said. “They're obviously a team that's looking to make the playoffs. They're right on the bubble. And we're a team that's just trying to climb. So, I think they came out to a strong start and kind of caught us on our heels a little bit.”

Conor Timmins made it 2-0 at 2:20 of the second period on a snap shot through traffic from the right face-off circle.

Bolduc cut it to 2-1 on a power play at 11:35, taking a one-timer alone in the slot for his sixth goal in eight games.

“I think I’m feeling good. I’m feeling confident,” Bolduc said. “My linemates are playing well too. I think all of the team is playing well. So, it makes the game easier for everyone.”