Byfield scores in OT, Kings edge Blues to end 5-game skid

Byfield scored for the second straight game. He had gone 12 games without a goal before scoring in the first period of a 3-2 shootout loss to St. Louis on Wednesday.

“I think he’s starting to assert himself, and once you do that, you get more confident,” Hiller said. “Get more confident, you shoot the puck. You want the puck, you’re gonna shoot it. You don’t overthink it … It was a heck of a shot.”

Anze Kopitar also scored and Darcy Kuemper made 19 saves for the Kings (32-20-9), who were 0-3-2 in their previous five games.

Nick Leddy had a goal and Joel Hofer made 21 saves for the Blues (31-27-7), who are 7-1-2 in their past 10 games. St. Louis was playing the second game of a back-to-back after winning 4-3 at the Anaheim Ducks on Friday.

“The blocked shots, the sacrificing for each other, the screen by [Zack] Bolduc on (the) Leddy goal, that’s winning hockey,” St. Louis head coach Jim Montgomery said. “We just keep playing like this, we’ll keep getting good results.”