Thomas extends point streak to 11, Blues defeat Kings in shootout 

Byfield tied it 1-1 at 19:22 on a wrist shot from the left circle through traffic. It was Byfield’s first goal since Jan. 27 at the Detroit Red Wings, ending a 12-game scoring drought.

“What I liked about the goal was as he turned, he didn’t look. He had one intention,” Hiller said. “When he turned, he got himself loaded, he shot. I think, at times, I would say he’s guilty of trying to, like, look for another play, look for the next pass.”

Moore puts the Kings up 2-1 at 10:14 of the second period. He got a touch on Mikey Anderson’s pass after it caromed off the end boards towards the left post and knocked it in after the puck got behind Binnington.

Los Angeles outshot St. Louis 4-1 in overtime, with Binnington saving a breakaway by Phillip Danault at 2:12 and another by Moore at 4:47.

“He’s always been that guy, he always makes the big saves when we need them most,” Thomas said.

The Kings are 4-11 in games that have been decided after regulation, including a 1-3 record in shootouts.

“Overtime generally hasn’t been our strength,” Hiller said. “We generated good looks. We just didn’t score.”

NOTES: The Blues are 4-1 in shootouts. … Fiala had an assist for his sixth straight 40-point season (24 goals, 16 assists). He has seven total seasons of at least 40 points in the NHL, which is second among Switzerland-born players to Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi’s 10. … Thomas’ point streak is the 30th of at least 11 games in Blues history. He did have his 10-game assist streak end. … Parayko had an assist on Neighbour’s goal for his 294th NHL point (76 goals, 218 assists) to tie Jeff Brown for fifth-most by a Blues defenseman.