LOS ANGELES -- Robert Thomas scored to extend his point streak to 11 games in the St. Louis Blues’ 3-2 shootout win against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday.
Thomas extends point streak to 11, Blues defeat Kings in shootout
Scores tying goal in 2nd period, gets winner in tiebreaker for St. Louis
Thomas tied it up 2-2 on the power play at 19:13 of the second period. He scored on a one-timer from the left circle off a cross-slot pass by Pavel Buchnevich. It was Thomas’ 15th point (five goals, 10 assists) during the streak.
“Trying not to think about it too much,” Thomas said of his point streak. “We’re getting chances from everyone up and down the lineup, and it just happens I’ve been able to get a couple. … You just try and find opportunities.”
Thomas also scored the deciding goal in the shootout.
Jake Neighbours had a goal for the Blues (30-27-6), who are 6-1-1 in their past eight games. Jordan Binnington made 21 saves.
Neighbours also converted in the shootout, and Binnington saved attempts by Adrian Kempe and Trevor Moore. Kevin Fiala made his try for Los Angeles.
“We’ve always known we’ve got a good group in here,” Thomas said. “A great group of guys, we get along great, we have fun with each other, and we’re putting it together on the ice and that’s just making it even better for our team. And the results are the results because of it.”
Moore and Quinton Byfield scored for the Kings (31-20-9), who are on a season-high five-game losing streak (0-3-2). Darcy Kuemper made 28 saves.
“I thought it was a good game,” Los Angeles coach Jim Hiller said. “We battled. Both teams missing some pretty good chances, I thought both goaltenders played well.”
The Blues went up 1-0 at 18:50 of the first period when Neighbours scored on a backhand shot from close range off the rush.
“With how much of a grind the first period was, I thought we were playing really well,” Neighbours said. “I liked our start, and kind of seemed like we had all the momentum. It was just a good neutral zone forecheck, and ‘Beast’ [Colton Parayko] made a great play being tight on a winger. Get a lucky bounce over [Joel] Edmundson’s stick there and just try to get it on net.”
Byfield tied it 1-1 at 19:22 on a wrist shot from the left circle through traffic. It was Byfield’s first goal since Jan. 27 at the Detroit Red Wings, ending a 12-game scoring drought.
“What I liked about the goal was as he turned, he didn’t look. He had one intention,” Hiller said. “When he turned, he got himself loaded, he shot. I think, at times, I would say he’s guilty of trying to, like, look for another play, look for the next pass.”
Moore puts the Kings up 2-1 at 10:14 of the second period. He got a touch on Mikey Anderson’s pass after it caromed off the end boards towards the left post and knocked it in after the puck got behind Binnington.
Los Angeles outshot St. Louis 4-1 in overtime, with Binnington saving a breakaway by Phillip Danault at 2:12 and another by Moore at 4:47.
“He’s always been that guy, he always makes the big saves when we need them most,” Thomas said.
The Kings are 4-11 in games that have been decided after regulation, including a 1-3 record in shootouts.
“Overtime generally hasn’t been our strength,” Hiller said. “We generated good looks. We just didn’t score.”
NOTES: The Blues are 4-1 in shootouts. … Fiala had an assist for his sixth straight 40-point season (24 goals, 16 assists). He has seven total seasons of at least 40 points in the NHL, which is second among Switzerland-born players to Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi’s 10. … Thomas’ point streak is the 30th of at least 11 games in Blues history. He did have his 10-game assist streak end. … Parayko had an assist on Neighbour’s goal for his 294th NHL point (76 goals, 218 assists) to tie Jeff Brown for fifth-most by a Blues defenseman.