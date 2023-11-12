Schenn, Buchnevich each has hat trick in Blues win against Avalanche

Mikko Rantanen and Jack Johnson scored for the Avalanche (8-5-0), who have lost five of their past seven games. Alexandar Georgiev allowed six goals on 28 shots before being replaced by Ivan Prosvetov at 2:49 of the third period. Prosvetov made 12 saves in relief.

“The third period was a joke. That was the worst period I've ever seen from our club,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. “We're getting outplayed. Goaltender's getting outplayed by their goaltender. Forwards are getting outplayed by their forwards. 'D' are getting outplayed by their ‘D.’ Not for the whole game, but for big enough stretches. That's why the score gets run up.”

Schenn made it 1-0 when he redirected Krug’s point at 1:08 of the first period.

“Our offense has really changed or started to come around since the last time we were here in this building,” Schenn said. “We had some meetings and [were] kind of shown league-wide trends and how to score and what really works and what we were doing that wasn't, right? So ever since then, the buy-in has been there, and guys are getting rewarded for it.”

Schenn extended the lead to 2-0, elevating the puck over a sprawling Georgiev at 18:53 of the first.

Krug made it 3-0 with a wrist shot from above the right circle that got past Georgiev’s glove at 19:58 of the first.

“It's not anything flashy. It's putting the puck in deep, grinding teams down, getting to the net, 'D' shooting pucks, and not passing up opportunities,” Schenn said. “It's not a recipe other teams don't know, it's just you have to have a commitment to do it, and when you do, other things open up for you, and like I said, guys get rewarded.”

Buchnevich scored a short-handed goal to make it 4-0 when he finished a 2-on-1 with Oskar Sundqvist at 11:52 of the second period.

“I think it's a big game for our club, just confidence-wise, and you can see things were connecting for the guys tonight,” said Binnington. “We've been working hard. We've been working on our foundation, and I think just buying in, finding a way, seeing success and seeing guys get some goals and assists, and it all starts from our framework and our foundation.”