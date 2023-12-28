Snuggerud, Stenberg score hat tricks at World Juniors

The future looks bright for the St. Louis Blues.

Not one but two Blues prospects scored hat tricks at the World Junior Championship on Thursday. Both Jimmy Snuggerud (USA) and Otto Stenberg (Sweden) scored three times in dominant wins for their teams.

Snuggerud scored a natural hat trick just 12 minutes and 36 seconds into Team USA's 11-3 rout of Switzerland.

The Blues selected Snuggerud at No. 23 overall in the 2022 NHL Draft. A sophomore at the University of Minnesota, he's racked up 32 goals and 66 points in 58 games with the Golden Gophers, and he brought that same scoring touch with him to Sweden.

Snuggerud cashed in from every area of the ice, from the crease to the top of the faceoff circle: