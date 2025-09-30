Projected Lineup: Sept. 30 vs. Dallas

The preseason continues Tuesday when the St. Louis Blues host the Dallas Stars at Enterprise Center at 7 p.m.

With only three games remaining in the preseason schedule - and several rounds of training camp roster cuts already made - the NHL roster is starting to take shape.

Notable lineup observations for Tuesday's game include Head Coach Jim Montgomery getting a look at a line of Dylan Holloway, newcomer Pius Suiter and Jordan Kyrou - a potential combination that could be seen when the regular season begins Oct. 9.

2023 first-round picks Otto Stenberg and Theo Lindstein have survived roster cuts so far, and both will get a chance to play again Tuesday. Justin Faulk will be making his first appearance of the preseason, and Joel Hofer is expected to start in goal.

Tickets are available online at ticketmaster.com. Fans in the St. Louis broadcast territory can watch live at stlouisblues.com and in the Blues App. The game is also expected to be available out of market on ESPN+.