Projected Lineup: Sept. 30 vs. Dallas

kyrou_stars_projected
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

The preseason continues Tuesday when the St. Louis Blues host the Dallas Stars at Enterprise Center at 7 p.m.

With only three games remaining in the preseason schedule - and several rounds of training camp roster cuts already made - the NHL roster is starting to take shape.

Notable lineup observations for Tuesday's game include Head Coach Jim Montgomery getting a look at a line of Dylan Holloway, newcomer Pius Suiter and Jordan Kyrou - a potential combination that could be seen when the regular season begins Oct. 9.

2023 first-round picks Otto Stenberg and Theo Lindstein have survived roster cuts so far, and both will get a chance to play again Tuesday. Justin Faulk will be making his first appearance of the preseason, and Joel Hofer is expected to start in goal.

Tickets are available online at ticketmaster.com. Fans in the St. Louis broadcast territory can watch live at stlouisblues.com and in the Blues App. The game is also expected to be available out of market on ESPN+.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Dylan Holloway - Pius Suter - Jordan Kyrou
Jake Neighbours - Nick Bjugstad - Otto Stenberg
Milan Lucic - Alexandre Texier - Mathieu Joseph
Aleksanteri Kaskimaki - Dalibor Dvorsky - Alexey Toropchenko

Defense

Philip Broberg - Justin Faulk
Theo Lindstein - Matthew Kessel
Leo Loof - Hunter Skinner

Goalies

Joel Hofer
Colten Ellis

Related Content

News Feed

Preview: Blues vs. Stars

Luff, Schueneman assigned to Springfield

Blues trim 20 from training camp roster

Fowler agrees to 3-year extension with Blues

Blues assign 4 players to junior teams

Ways to save on Blues tickets for 2025-26

Verizon Business delivers advanced network connectivity for Blues and Enterprise Center

Jackman to be inducted into Blues Hall of Fame in 2026

Training camp brings plenty of excitement for Blues

Holloway back on the ice for first day of training camp

Neighbours to miss start of training camp

Walker signs two-year contract extension

Blues to stream all preseason games on stlouisblues.com, Blues App

Blues fall to Blackhawks in OT in prospect showcase

Carbonneau scores late, helps Blues prospects to 6-4 win vs. Wild

Jackman feels Alumni Director role is perfect fit

Blues sign Carbonneau, Susuev to entry-level contracts

Blues begin training camp on Sept. 18