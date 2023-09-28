Projected Lineup: Sept. 28 at Chicago

The St. Louis Blues look to improve on their 2-1 preseason record on Thursday night when they travel to the United Center to meet the Chicago Blackhawks (7:30 p.m., ESPN+, 101 ESPN).
Pavel Buchnevich, Robert Thomas, Jake Neighbours and Colton Parayko will lead the Blues, who will meet No. 1 draft pick Connor Bedard in his NHL preseason debut.
Below is a projected lineup based on Thursday’s morning skate at Centene Community Ice Center -
Forwards
Pavel Buchnevich - Robert Thomas - Jake Neighbours
Zachary Bolduc - Zach Dean - Nick Ritchie
Mackenzie MacEachern - Nikita Alexandrov - Nathan Walker
Hugh MgGing - Mitch Hoelscher - Adam Gaudette
Defense
Scott Perunovich - Colton Parayko
Tyler Tucker - Joseph Duszak
Calle Rosen - Hunter Skinner
Goalies
Joel Hofer
Will Cranley