Blues, Blackhawks meet in preseason action Thursday

3 players assigned to junior teams

Steve's Hot Dogs to open at Enterprise Center

Behind the Scenes: 2023-24 Open Video

Fake owl found outside Blues practice rink

Blues begin first training camp practices

Blues begin training camp with Content Day

Bally Sports announces 2023-24 Blues TV schedule

Schenn named Blues' 24th captain

Bitten, Welinski join Blues on pro tryouts

Blues announce jersey schedule for 2023-24 season

Blues open training camp on Sept. 21

Blues finish 1-1 at Prospect Showcase

Home run for Hayes

Blues to collaborate with Marquise Knox

Ritchie joins Blues on professional tryout

Ways to save on Blues tickets

Blues to compete at Prospect Showcase

Projected Lineup: Sept. 28 at Chicago

buchnevich_blackhawks_16x9
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues look to improve on their 2-1 preseason record on Thursday night when they travel to the United Center to meet the Chicago Blackhawks (7:30 p.m., ESPN+, 101 ESPN).

Pavel Buchnevich, Robert Thomas, Jake Neighbours and Colton Parayko will lead the Blues, who will meet No. 1 draft pick Connor Bedard in his NHL preseason debut.

Below is a projected lineup based on Thursday’s morning skate at Centene Community Ice Center -

Forwards

Pavel Buchnevich - Robert Thomas - Jake Neighbours
Zachary Bolduc - Zach Dean - Nick Ritchie
Mackenzie MacEachern - Nikita Alexandrov - Nathan Walker
Hugh MgGing - Mitch Hoelscher - Adam Gaudette

Defense

Scott Perunovich - Colton Parayko
Tyler Tucker - Joseph Duszak
Calle Rosen - Hunter Skinner

Goalies

Joel Hofer
Will Cranley

