Projected Lineup: Sept. 28 at Chicago

The St. Louis Blues look to improve on their 2-1 preseason record on Thursday night when they travel to the United Center to meet the Chicago Blackhawks (7:30 p.m., ESPN+, 101 ESPN).

Pavel Buchnevich, Robert Thomas, Jake Neighbours and Colton Parayko will lead the Blues, who will meet No. 1 draft pick Connor Bedard in his NHL preseason debut.

Below is a projected lineup based on Thursday’s morning skate at Centene Community Ice Center -

Forwards

Pavel Buchnevich - Robert Thomas - Jake Neighbours

Zachary Bolduc - Zach Dean - Nick Ritchie

Mackenzie MacEachern - Nikita Alexandrov - Nathan Walker

Hugh MgGing - Mitch Hoelscher - Adam Gaudette

Defense

Scott Perunovich - Colton Parayko

Tyler Tucker - Joseph Duszak

Calle Rosen - Hunter Skinner

Goalies

Joel Hofer

Will Cranley