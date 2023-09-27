News Feed

3 players assigned to junior teams

Big first period leads Blues to win vs. Blue Jackets

Steve's Hot Dogs to open at Enterprise Center

Behind the Scenes: 2023-24 Open Video

Fake owl found outside Blues practice rink

Blues begin first training camp practices

Blues begin training camp with Content Day

Bally Sports announces 2023-24 Blues TV schedule

Schenn named Blues' 24th captain

Bitten, Welinski join Blues on pro tryouts

Blues announce jersey schedule for 2023-24 season

Blues open training camp on Sept. 21

Blues finish 1-1 at Prospect Showcase

Home run for Hayes

Blues to collaborate with Marquise Knox

Ritchie joins Blues on professional tryout

Ways to save on Blues tickets

Blues to compete at Prospect Showcase

Blues, Blackhawks meet in preseason action Thursday

By St. Louis Blues / Digital Release

With a 2-1 record in the preseason, the St. Louis Blues will travel to Chicago to face the Blackhawks on Thursday at United Center.

The puck drops at 7:30 p.m., with the game available to subscribers on ESPN+. Chris Kerber and Joey Vitale will also have the call on 101 ESPN and the Blues App.

Thursday’s lineup in Chicago is expected to include Pavel Buchnevich, Jake Neighbours, Robert Thomas, Colton Parayko and more.

GAMEDAY LINEUP

Forwards: Nikita Alexandrov, Zachary Bolduc, Pavel Buchnevich, Zach Dean, Adam Gaudette, Mitch Hoelscher, Hugh McGing, Mackenzie MacEachern, Jake Neighbours, Nick Ritchie, Robert Thomas, Nathan Walker.

Defense: Joseph Duszak, Colton Parayko, Scott Perunovich, Calle Rosen, Hunter Skinner, Tyler Tucker.

Goalies: Joel Hofer, Will Cranley