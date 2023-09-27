Blues, Blackhawks meet in preseason action Thursday

With a 2-1 record in the preseason, the St. Louis Blues will travel to Chicago to face the Blackhawks on Thursday at United Center.

The puck drops at 7:30 p.m., with the game available to subscribers on ESPN+. Chris Kerber and Joey Vitale will also have the call on 101 ESPN and the Blues App.

Thursday’s lineup in Chicago is expected to include Pavel Buchnevich, Jake Neighbours, Robert Thomas, Colton Parayko and more.

GAMEDAY LINEUP

Forwards: Nikita Alexandrov, Zachary Bolduc, Pavel Buchnevich, Zach Dean, Adam Gaudette, Mitch Hoelscher, Hugh McGing, Mackenzie MacEachern, Jake Neighbours, Nick Ritchie, Robert Thomas, Nathan Walker.

Defense: Joseph Duszak, Colton Parayko, Scott Perunovich, Calle Rosen, Hunter Skinner, Tyler Tucker.

Goalies: Joel Hofer, Will Cranley