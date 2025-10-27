Projected Lineup: Oct. 27 at Pittsburgh

lineup_pit
By Elise Butler
St. Louis Blues

One player will return from injury while two are out for the St. Louis Blues as they prepare for Monday's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins (6 p.m. CT, FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN).

Alexey Toropchenko will re-enter the lineup after missing seven games. He has played only one game so far - opening night against Minnesota - due to injury. He is expected to reunite on the fourth line with Nick Bjugstad and Nathan Walker.

"Torps is one of those guys, I think he drew most of our penalties last year, so that's going to help," said Head Coach Jim Montgomery on what the forward brings to the team. "But his speed, his tenacity on pucks. He has a great defensive stick. Another top-end penalty killer to add to our lineup."

It wasn't all good injury news for the Blues, though. Forwards Jake Neighbours and Robert Thomas will both miss Monday's game and are considered day-to-day with injuries.

Montgomery shuffled his forward lines to account for their absences, elevating Pius Suter to the top center slot with Pavel Buchnevich and Jimmy Snuggerud on his wings. Toropchenko and Alexandre Texier will both re-enter the lineup to round out the forward corps against Pittsburgh.

"We're missing two of our top nine forwards, so it impacts our depth of scoring," Montgomery said on the loss of Neighbours and Thomas. "But the mentality of our team's going to be the same: we're going to check our [butts] off."

The below projected lineup is based on Monday's morning skate at PPG Paints Arena.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Pavel Buchnevich - Pius Suter - Jimmy Snuggerud
Mathieu Joseph - Brayden Schenn - Jordan Kyrou
Dylan Holloway - Oskar Sundqvist - Alexandre Texier
Alexey Toropchenko - Nick Bjugstad - Nathan Walker

Defense

Cam Fowler - Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg - Justin Faulk
Tyler Tucker - Logan Mailloux

Goalie

Joel Hofer

Related Content

Preview: Blues at Penguins

News Feed

Preview: Blues at Penguins

Red Wings score 6 straight to rally past Blues

Cooley has natural hat trick, Mammoth score 7 to defeat Blues

Kempe scores on power play in OT, Kings top Blues to end 4-game skid

Blues host annual Pink at the Rink Night on Oct. 23 to raise breast cancer awareness

Kyrou scores 1st goal of season, Blues hold off Stars

Blues host first Hunting & Fishing Night

Blackhawks pull away from Blues with 5 unanswered goals

Blues Hall of Fame reveals Class of 2026

Underdog, Blues announce multi-year marketing partnership to enhance fan engagement

Snuggerud scores twice for 1st multigoal game, Blues defeat Canucks

Blues honor Federko with player of the game award

Neighbours, Blues rebound in win against Flames

When the Blues win, you win this season

Gustavsson makes 26 saves, Wild shut out Blues in season opener

Blues partner with Edwardsville Tigers for Hockey Fight Cancer Challenge

Easterseals Midwest named multi-year partner of the Blues

Blues season preview: Look to climb loaded Central after playoff berth