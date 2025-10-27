Preview: Blues at Penguins

Preview_Pittsburgh
By Annette Rooney / Notes by Brett Barczewski

When: Monday, Oct. 27 at 6 p.m. CT
Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA
Watch: FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App

The Blues close out their road trip in Pittsburgh, looking to rebound after a tough loss in Detroit. While the result didn’t go their way, the team showed plenty of encouraging signs and will look to build on those efforts. With one more stop before returning home Tuesday, the Blues aim to finish strong against the Penguins.

THE STATS

ST. LOUIS BLUES
  • Record: 3-4-1
  • Power Play: 25.0 percent
  • Penalty Kill: 72.0 percent
  • Goals For / Against Per Game: 3.00 / 4.13
  • Shots For / Against Per Game: 25.6 / 26.0
  • Face-off Win Percentage: 51.0
PENGUINS
  • Record: 6-2-1
  • PP: 33.3 percent
  • PK: 77.8 percent
  • Goals For / Against Per Game: 3.56 / 2.56
  • Shots for / against per game: 25.4 / 31.0
  • Face-Off Win Percentage: 50.6

PIT@STL: Buchnevich scores goal against Tristan Jarry

THE OPPONENT

The Blues head to Pittsburgh, taking on a Penguins team led by new head coach Dan Muse. Pittsburgh is looking to find its footing early in the season, blending veteran experience with a younger core as they push to stay competitive in the Eastern Conference. The Penguins suffered a setback last game, as defenseman Caleb Jones is expected to miss roughly eight weeks due to injury.

The Blues wrap up their road trip Monday night in Pittsburgh, facing the Penguins for the first of two meetings this season. The teams split their season series last year, with each winning at home, and the Blues have gone 2-2-1 in their last five against Pittsburgh.

Monday’s matchup marks the start of the Blues’ first back-to-back set of the season, hosting the Red Wings Tuesday at Enterprise Center. St. Louis went 7-1-2 in the first half of back-to-backs last year and will look to keep that success going as they begin a stretch with five of their next seven games against Eastern Conference opponents.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Oct. 27 at PIT, 6 p.m. CT
Apr. 14 vs. PIT, 8:30 p.m. CT | Tickets

LAK@STL: Faulk fires the one-time for a PPG: Faulk scores PPG against Darcy Kuemper

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BLUES

Veteran defenseman Justin Faulk continues to be a steady presence on the Blues’ blue line, posting four points (1g, 3a) through his first eight games of the season. Known for his poise, leadership, and ability to contribute at both ends of the ice, Faulk remains a key piece of the team’s defensive core. With his 1,000th career NHL game approaching on November 18, the milestone adds another layer of motivation as he looks to keep his strong start going.

PENGUINS

Even in his 21st NHL season, Sidney Crosby continues to set the standard in Pittsburgh. The Penguins captain remains as dangerous as ever, leading the way with six goals, five assists, and 11 points through nine games. The veteran center continues to drive Pittsburgh’s offense with his compete level and playmaking ability, making him a constant threat whenever he’s on the ice.

BLUE NOTES

  • Jordan Binnington, 343 games played, sits just five games shy of passing Mike Liut (347) for the most games played among goaltenders in franchise history.
  • Jordan Kyrou scored his second goal of the season on Saturday at Detroit, which came on the power play.
  • Jimmy Snuggerud recorded two assists on Saturday at Detroit, the first multi-assist game of his career.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

  • Oct. 28 - Blues vs. Red Wings | Tickets
  • Oct. 30 - Blues vs. Canucks | Tickets
  • Nov. 1 - Blues at Blue Jackets

News Feed

Red Wings score 6 straight to rally past Blues

Cooley has natural hat trick, Mammoth score 7 to defeat Blues

Kempe scores on power play in OT, Kings top Blues to end 4-game skid

Blues host annual Pink at the Rink Night on Oct. 23 to raise breast cancer awareness

Kyrou scores 1st goal of season, Blues hold off Stars

Blues host first Hunting & Fishing Night

Blackhawks pull away from Blues with 5 unanswered goals

Blues Hall of Fame reveals Class of 2026

Underdog, Blues announce multi-year marketing partnership to enhance fan engagement

Snuggerud scores twice for 1st multigoal game, Blues defeat Canucks

Blues honor Federko with player of the game award

Neighbours, Blues rebound in win against Flames

When the Blues win, you win this season

Gustavsson makes 26 saves, Wild shut out Blues in season opener

Blues partner with Edwardsville Tigers for Hockey Fight Cancer Challenge

Easterseals Midwest named multi-year partner of the Blues

Blues season preview: Look to climb loaded Central after playoff berth

Sundqvist week-to-week with lower-body injury