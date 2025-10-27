Preview: Blues at Penguins

THE OPPONENT

The Blues head to Pittsburgh, taking on a Penguins team led by new head coach Dan Muse. Pittsburgh is looking to find its footing early in the season, blending veteran experience with a younger core as they push to stay competitive in the Eastern Conference. The Penguins suffered a setback last game, as defenseman Caleb Jones is expected to miss roughly eight weeks due to injury.

The Blues wrap up their road trip Monday night in Pittsburgh, facing the Penguins for the first of two meetings this season. The teams split their season series last year, with each winning at home, and the Blues have gone 2-2-1 in their last five against Pittsburgh.

Monday’s matchup marks the start of the Blues’ first back-to-back set of the season, hosting the Red Wings Tuesday at Enterprise Center. St. Louis went 7-1-2 in the first half of back-to-backs last year and will look to keep that success going as they begin a stretch with five of their next seven games against Eastern Conference opponents.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Oct. 27 at PIT, 6 p.m. CT

Apr. 14 vs. PIT, 8:30 p.m. CT | Tickets