Projected Lineup: Oct. 26 at Montreal

For Zack Bolduc, Saturday’s game against the Montreal Canadiens (6 p.m. CT, FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN) is going to be pretty surreal.

The 21-year-old forward grew up in Trois-Rivieres, Quebec — approximately two hours from Bell Centre where his Canadiens played.

“It’s going to be an exciting night, for sure,” Bolduc said. “It’s my first game here, and I grew up watching the Canadiens so it’s going to be a special night. Just stepping onto the ice for the morning skate was pretty special.”

Bolduc grew up playing hockey but has never had an opportunity to skate at Bell Centre.

His parents, along with more than 20 friends and family members, will be in attendance at the game.

“This is a great place to come in when you’re a road team,” Blues Head Coach Drew Bannister said. “It’s a great atmosphere, but it’ll be special for Boldy.”

Bolduc is expected to skate on left wing alongside Dylan Holloway and Mathieu Joseph on the third line after not playing in Thursday's 5-1 win in Toronto. Kasperi Kapanen is expected to sit out.

Judging by Saturday's morning skate, no other lineup changes are expected.