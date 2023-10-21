News Feed

Preview: Blues vs. Penguins
Coyotes score 3 on power play in win against Blues
Blues name 2024 Hall of Fame class
Blues present Jofa Tkachuk helmet to player of the game
Dvorsky re-assigned to OHL's Sudbury Wolves
Blues defeat Kraken in shootout for first win
Buchnevich sustains upper-body injury
Stars win season opener against Blues in shootout
Blues name roster for 2023-24 Opening Night
Blues assign 4 players to Springfield
Blues embark on team-building trip to Frisco
Blues to host 2024 Prospect Showcase
Blues assign 4 players to AHL
Blues beat Blackhawks 5-3 in preseason finale
Statement on the passing of Wendy Pleau
2024 Blues Hall of Fame class to be announced Oct. 19
Start time adjusted for Jan. 6 game at Carolina 
Blues add Post Holdings to local partnership roster

Projected Lineup: Oct. 21 vs. Pittsburgh

neighbours_skate
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

With the exception of Jordan Binnington being back in between the pipes, Blues Head Coach Craig Berube isn't expected to make any personnel changes for Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins (7 p.m., Bally Sports, 101 ESPN).

Berube started Thursday's game with Alexey Toropchenko on the second line, but during the game, he moved Jake Neighbours there. That's a change that is expected to stick for Saturday's matchup.

"I just mixed it up, I didn't see enough going on," Berube said of the change. "It's nothing with Torpo or anything, it's just Neighbours I thought that he was driving pretty hard (Thursday), handling the puck pretty well, he's a good player around the net, in tight and he can make some quick plays and things like that. When I put him up there, I was hoping to get a spark, maybe get a goal out of that line or something like that, but it didn't happen."

Berube said Pavel Buchnevich, who missed last game with an upper-body injury, is getting better but still won't be ready to play Saturday.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Brandon Saad - Robert Thomas - Jordan Kyrou
Jake Neighbours - Brayden Schenn - Kasperi Kapanen
Jakub Vrana - Kevin Hayes - Sammy Blais
Alexey Toropchenko - Nikita Alexandrov - Oskar Sundqvist

Defense

Nick Leddy - Colton Parayko
Torey Krug - Justin Faulk
Marco Scandella - Tyler Tucker

Goalie

Jordan Binnington

