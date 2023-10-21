Projected Lineup: Oct. 21 vs. Pittsburgh

With the exception of Jordan Binnington being back in between the pipes, Blues Head Coach Craig Berube isn't expected to make any personnel changes for Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins (7 p.m., Bally Sports, 101 ESPN).

Berube started Thursday's game with Alexey Toropchenko on the second line, but during the game, he moved Jake Neighbours there. That's a change that is expected to stick for Saturday's matchup.

"I just mixed it up, I didn't see enough going on," Berube said of the change. "It's nothing with Torpo or anything, it's just Neighbours I thought that he was driving pretty hard (Thursday), handling the puck pretty well, he's a good player around the net, in tight and he can make some quick plays and things like that. When I put him up there, I was hoping to get a spark, maybe get a goal out of that line or something like that, but it didn't happen."

Berube said Pavel Buchnevich, who missed last game with an upper-body injury, is getting better but still won't be ready to play Saturday.