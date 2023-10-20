Preview: Blues vs. Penguins

BLUES The St. Louis Blues took a tough defeat on Thursday night against Arizona, surrendering 42 shots on goal and three power-play goals en route to a 6-2 loss.

"I think we played pretty slow today," said Jakub Vrana after the game. "We didn't move out there really well, [and] it felt like they were faster than us in almost every situation."

Vrana was a bright spot for the Blues, scoring a goal of his own and assisting Sammy Blais on another. Vrana currently leads the Blues with three points in three games, continuing the positive momentum he generated after joining the Blues ahead of the 2023 Trade Deadline.

With a quick turnaround before their next game - a home matchup on Saturday against the veteran-heavy Pittsburgh Penguins - the Blues have a good opportunity to get back to game speed.

After playing Pittsburgh, the Blues will embark on their first multi-game road trip of the season, visiting Winnipeg, Calgary, Vancouver and Colorado before returning to Enterprise Center.

The Blues will host the Penguins with a record of 1-1-1 in the early weeks of the season.