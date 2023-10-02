News Feed

Blues meet Blue Jackets on Monday

Blues assign 4 players to Springfield

Gaudette assigned to Springfield

Blues trim 14 players from training camp roster

3 players assigned to junior teams

Steve's Hot Dogs to open at Enterprise Center

Behind the Scenes: 2023-24 Open Video

Fake owl found outside Blues practice rink

Blues begin first training camp practices

Blues begin training camp with Content Day

Bally Sports announces 2023-24 Blues TV schedule

Schenn named Blues' 24th captain

Bitten, Welinski join Blues on pro tryouts

Blues announce jersey schedule for 2023-24 season

Blues open training camp on Sept. 21

Blues finish 1-1 at Prospect Showcase

Home run for Hayes

Blues to collaborate with Marquise Knox

Projected Lineup: Oct 2 at Columbus

krug_practice
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues will have defenseman Torey Krug back in the lineup for Monday's preseason matchup with the Columbus Blue Jackets (6 p.m. CT, 101 ESPN, stlouisblues.com, Blues App).

Krug will be making his first appearance of the preseason after sustaining a right-foot injury while training this summer. The 32-year-old defenseman has been practicing with the team and is expected to be paired with Justin Faulk for Monday's game.

The Blues are 2-1-2 on the preseason, while the Blue Jackets are 1-2-1.

Fans can watch game at stlouisblues.com or in the Blues App, courtesy of the Blue Jackets. Chris Kerber and Joey Vitale will also provide live coverage on 101 ESPN and the Blues App.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Jakub Vrana - Kevin Hayes - Sammy Blais
Alexey Toropchenko - Oskar Sundqvist - Jake Neighbours
Zachary Bolduc - Zach Dean - Kasperi Kapanen
Mackenzie MacEachern - Nikita Alexandrov - Nathan Walker

Defense

Torey Krug - Justin Faulk
Marco Scandella - Tyler Tucker
Scott Perunovich - Robert Bortuzzo

Goalies

Joel Hofer
Malcolm Subban

