Projected Lineup: Oct 2 at Columbus

The St. Louis Blues will have defenseman Torey Krug back in the lineup for Monday's preseason matchup with the Columbus Blue Jackets (6 p.m. CT, 101 ESPN, stlouisblues.com, Blues App).

Krug will be making his first appearance of the preseason after sustaining a right-foot injury while training this summer. The 32-year-old defenseman has been practicing with the team and is expected to be paired with Justin Faulk for Monday's game.

The Blues are 2-1-2 on the preseason, while the Blue Jackets are 1-2-1.

Fans can watch game at stlouisblues.com or in the Blues App, courtesy of the Blue Jackets. Chris Kerber and Joey Vitale will also provide live coverage on 101 ESPN and the Blues App.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Jakub Vrana - Kevin Hayes - Sammy Blais

Alexey Toropchenko - Oskar Sundqvist - Jake Neighbours

Zachary Bolduc - Zach Dean - Kasperi Kapanen

Mackenzie MacEachern - Nikita Alexandrov - Nathan Walker

Defense

Torey Krug - Justin Faulk

Marco Scandella - Tyler Tucker

Scott Perunovich - Robert Bortuzzo

Goalies

Joel Hofer

Malcolm Subban