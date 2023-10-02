Projected Lineup: Oct 2 at Columbus

The St. Louis Blues will have defenseman Torey Krug back in the lineup for Monday's preseason matchup with the Columbus Blue Jackets (6 p.m. CT, 101 ESPN, stlouisblues.com, Blues App).
Krug will be making his first appearance of the preseason after sustaining a right-foot injury while training this summer. The 32-year-old defenseman has been practicing with the team and is expected to be paired with Justin Faulk for Monday's game.
The Blues are 2-1-2 on the preseason, while the Blue Jackets are 1-2-1.
Fans can watch game at stlouisblues.com or in the Blues App, courtesy of the Blue Jackets. Chris Kerber and Joey Vitale will also provide live coverage on 101 ESPN and the Blues App.
PROJECTED LINEUP
Forwards
Jakub Vrana - Kevin Hayes - Sammy Blais
Alexey Toropchenko - Oskar Sundqvist - Jake Neighbours
Zachary Bolduc - Zach Dean - Kasperi Kapanen
Mackenzie MacEachern - Nikita Alexandrov - Nathan Walker
Defense
Torey Krug - Justin Faulk
Marco Scandella - Tyler Tucker
Scott Perunovich - Robert Bortuzzo
Goalies
Joel Hofer
Malcolm Subban