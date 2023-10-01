Blues meet Blue Jackets on Monday

Torey Krug is expected to make his first appearance of the preseason on Monday night when the St. Louis Blues visit the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena (6 p.m. CT, Blues App, 101 ESPN).

Krug sustained a right-foot injury prior to training camp. He has practiced with the team but has yet to play in an exhibition contest.

The Blues are 2-1-2 in the preseason, while the Blue Jackets are 1-2-2.

Fans can stream the game live at stlouisblues.com and using the Blues App (Columbus in-house feed). Chris Kerber and Joey Vitale will also call the action on 101 ESPN and the Blues App.

GAMEDAY LINEUP

Forwards: Nikita Alexandrov, Sammy Blais, Zachary Bolduc, Zach Dean, Kevin Hayes, Kasperi Kapanen, Mackenzie MacEachern, Jake Neighbours, Oskar Sundqvist, Alexey Toropchenko, Jakub Vrana, Nathan Walker.

Defense: Robert Bortuzzo, Justin Faulk, Torey Krug, Scott Perunovich, Marco Scandella, Tyler Tucker.

Goalies: Joel Hofer, Malcolm Subban.