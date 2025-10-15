Projected Lineup: Oct. 15 vs. Chicago

After a 5-2 win in Vancouver on Monday — the best game the team has played yet this season, according to Head Coach Jim Montgomery — no changes to the forward lines or defense pairs are expected for the St. Louis Blues as they begin a four-game homestand on Wednesday night.

Montgomery confirmed that Alexey Toropchenko and Oskar Sundqvist, who are both dealing with injuries, will not be available for Wednesday’s game.

Joel Hofer will start in goal.

The Blues and Chicago Blackhawks will drop the puck at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on TNT, HBO Max or 101 ESPN.

The projected lineup below is based on Wednesday's morning skate at Enterprise Center.