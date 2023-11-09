News Feed

Preview: Blues vs. Coyotes
Connor scores twice for Jets in win against Blues
Fans to sing national anthem before Nov. 9 game vs. Coyotes
Kyrou has goal, 2 assists in Blues win against Canadiens
Hayes scores twice, Blues top Devils
Blues Better Halves, Operation Shower host baby shower for military mothers
Rantanen, Avalanche get back on track with win against Blues
Stastny retires after 17-year NHL career
Gaudette named AHL Player of the Month
Blues prospects embark on new seasons
Demko makes 22 saves, Canucks shut out Blues
Hofer makes 27 saves, gets 1st NHL shutout in Blues win against Flames
Hofer becomes 3rd-youngest goalie to record shutout for Blues
Bouwmeester surprises Blues at morning skate in Calgary
Edwardsville Tigers Hockey Club partners with Blues for Kids for Hockey Fights Cancer Challenge
Jets score twice in 18 seconds, hold off Blues
Armstrong reaches 1,000 games milestone with Blues
Saad scores twice in Blues win against Penguins

Projected Lineup: Nov. 9 vs. Arizona

perunovich_faceoff
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

Scott Perunovich has had to be patient, but he will get his chance to enter the lineup on Thursday night when the St. Louis Blues wrap up a four-game homestand against the Arizona Coyotes (7 p.m., Bally Sports, 101 ESPN).

Perunovich is expected to step in for Tyler Tucker on the third defense pairing, joining Marco Scandella. This will be the first time this season that Perunovich is playing as one of six defensemen - in both of his prior games this season, Perunovich dressed as a seventh defensemen in the game.

“He’s going to get more ice, get more opportunities, power play, all that stuff,” Blues Head Coach Craig Berube said. “You’re going to see a lot more of Perunovich tonight.”

The Blues are expected to keep the same forward lineup for Thursday’s matchup.

The only other change is likely to be Joel Hofer in goal. Hofer has won his last two starts and was the first goalie to leave the ice following Thursday’s optional practice at Enterprise Center.

“He’s obviously making the saves we want him to make. The last two games has really shown, for me, his confidence and swagger as a goalie,” Berube said. “Watching him play the puck and things like that. He’s big in net, he’s a big guy and he’s playing big. That’s what I like about him.”

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Pavel Buchnevich - Robert Thomas - Kasperi Kapanen
Brandon Saad - Brayden Schenn - Jordan Kyrou
Alexey Toropchenko - Kevin Hayes - Jakub Vrana
Sammy Blais - Oskar Sundqvist - Jake Neighbours

Defense

Nick Leddy - Colton Parayko
Torey Krug - Justin Faulk
Marco Scandella - Scott Perunovich

Goalie

Joel Hofer

