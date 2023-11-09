Projected Lineup: Nov. 9 vs. Arizona

Scott Perunovich has had to be patient, but he will get his chance to enter the lineup on Thursday night when the St. Louis Blues wrap up a four-game homestand against the Arizona Coyotes (7 p.m., Bally Sports, 101 ESPN).

Perunovich is expected to step in for Tyler Tucker on the third defense pairing, joining Marco Scandella. This will be the first time this season that Perunovich is playing as one of six defensemen - in both of his prior games this season, Perunovich dressed as a seventh defensemen in the game.

“He’s going to get more ice, get more opportunities, power play, all that stuff,” Blues Head Coach Craig Berube said. “You’re going to see a lot more of Perunovich tonight.”

The Blues are expected to keep the same forward lineup for Thursday’s matchup.

The only other change is likely to be Joel Hofer in goal. Hofer has won his last two starts and was the first goalie to leave the ice following Thursday’s optional practice at Enterprise Center.

“He’s obviously making the saves we want him to make. The last two games has really shown, for me, his confidence and swagger as a goalie,” Berube said. “Watching him play the puck and things like that. He’s big in net, he’s a big guy and he’s playing big. That’s what I like about him.”