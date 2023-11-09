When: Thursday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. CT
Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO
Watch: Bally Sports, Bally Sports app
Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App
Tickets: Online at Ticketmaster.com
Preview: Blues vs. Coyotes
TEAM SNAPSHOTS
BLUES The Blues took a few unfortunate bounces at Enterprise Center on Tuesday night, leading the way to a 5-2 loss to the division-rival Winnipeg Jets. Robert Thomas and Brayden Schenn added goals, continuing their strong runs to put the Blues at a 2-1-0 record in the current homestand.
"(We) didn't finish on our opportunities," said Craig Berube after the game. "I liked our first period, I thought we came out with a purpose... We just gotta come out and put the pressure on them (in the second period) and get going - we didn't do that."
The Blues went just 0-for-1 on the power play against the Jets, though they did record three shots on goal in their lone opportunity.
Aiming to make it a 3-1-0 homestand, the Blues meet Arizona on Thursday night for their second out of three straight battles with Central Division opponents. Still looking for their first divisional win this season, the Blues will have another opportunity at home this week followed by a rematch at Ball Arena with the Avalanche on Saturday.
After Thursday's matchup, the Blues will play seven of their next nine games on the road.
They'll host the Coyotes with a record of 5-5-1, worth 11 points and sixth in the Central Division.
COYOTES The Arizona Coyotes have earned points in four of their last five games as they begin a five-game road trip at Enterprise Center this week. Wins over Chicago, Montreal and Seattle plus an overtime loss in Anaheim has generated some much-needed momentum.
Since Oct. 30, the Coyotes' .700 points percentage ranks No. 8 in the NHL, with their 4.00 goals per game sharing fifth.
Lawson Crouse leads the Coyotes during this recent run, with a team-high six points in the last five games. Rookie Logan Cooley has also been a standout, and Nick Schmaltz leads the club overall this season at 12 points.
The Coyotes continue their road trip in Nashville, Dallas, Columbus and Winnipeg after they leave St. Louis. Including their loss to the Jets on Nov. 4, the Coyotes meet five Central Division opponents in a seven-game span.
They'll visit the Blues with a record of 6-5-1, worth 13 points and fourth in the Central Division.
HEAD TO HEAD The Blues fell 6-2 to the Coyotes at Enterprise Center earlier this year, with the season series continuing in Arizona on Nov. 22 and Dec. 2. The Blues are 4-4-0 in their last eight overall games against Arizona and are 2-2-1 in their last five matchups at Enterprise Center.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
BLUES Robert Thomas, who extended his goal streak to a career-high four games on Tuesday night vs. Winnipeg. Thomas leads the Blues this season with five goals, five assists and 10 points through 11 games of action.
COYOTES Logan Cooley, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft making an early impact for Arizona. The 19-year-old shares the NHL rookie lead with eight points in 12 games, his six power-play points sharing 14th among all skaters.
BLUE NOTES
- Thursday night marks Salute to Military Night presented by Boeing at Enterprise Center. Fans are encouraged to sing the National Anthem, local servicemembers will be recognized and more as the Blues honor the men and women who serve in the military.
- Coyotes rookie Logan Cooley played alongside Blues prospect Jimmy Snuggerud (2022 Draft, No. 23 pick) last season at the University of Minnesota
- The Blues have been shorthanded just 31 times this season, the fewest in the NHL
- With his goal in the third period on Tuesday night, Brayden Schenn now has goals in back-to-back games and four points overall in his last two games
- Berube has posted a record of 198-123-44 since taking over the bench in November 2018. Upon reaching 200 wins, Berube will become just the third coach in franchise history to record 200 or more wins with the club
- Jordan Binnington and Joel Hofer in goal have led the Blues to a 2.91 goals-against per game mark, the 11th-best in the NHL this season
- Justin Faulk recored his 400th career point on Tuesday vs. Winnipeg, helping set up Brayden Schenn for a goal.