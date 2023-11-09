Preview: Blues vs. Coyotes

BLUES The Blues took a few unfortunate bounces at Enterprise Center on Tuesday night, leading the way to a 5-2 loss to the division-rival Winnipeg Jets. Robert Thomas and Brayden Schenn added goals, continuing their strong runs to put the Blues at a 2-1-0 record in the current homestand.

"(We) didn't finish on our opportunities," said Craig Berube after the game. "I liked our first period, I thought we came out with a purpose... We just gotta come out and put the pressure on them (in the second period) and get going - we didn't do that."

The Blues went just 0-for-1 on the power play against the Jets, though they did record three shots on goal in their lone opportunity.

Aiming to make it a 3-1-0 homestand, the Blues meet Arizona on Thursday night for their second out of three straight battles with Central Division opponents. Still looking for their first divisional win this season, the Blues will have another opportunity at home this week followed by a rematch at Ball Arena with the Avalanche on Saturday.

After Thursday's matchup, the Blues will play seven of their next nine games on the road.

They'll host the Coyotes with a record of 5-5-1, worth 11 points and sixth in the Central Division.