Kyrou has goal, 2 assists in Blues win against Canadiens

Hayes scores twice, Blues top Devils

Blues Better Halves, Operation Shower host baby shower for military mothers

Rantanen, Avalanche get back on track with win against Blues

Stastny retires after 17-year NHL career

Gaudette named AHL Player of the Month

Blues prospects embark on new seasons

Demko makes 22 saves, Canucks shut out Blues

Hofer makes 27 saves, earns first NHL shutout in Blues win against Flames

Hofer becomes 3rd-youngest to record shutout for Blues

Bouwmeester surprises Blues at morning skate in Calgary

Edwardsville Tigers Hockey Club Partners With Blues for Kids for Hockey Fights Cancer Challenge

Jets score twice in 18 seconds, hold off Blues

Armstrong reaches 1,000 games milestone with Blues

Saad scores twice in Blues win against Penguins

Coyotes score 3 on power play in win against Blues

Blues name 2024 Hall of Fame class

Blues present Jofa Tkachuk helmet to player of the game

Fans to sing national anthem before Nov. 9 game vs. Coyotes

Salute to Military Night - presented by Boeing - will include unique anthem, puck drop and more

By Jacob Stinson
St. Louis Blues

St. Louis Blues fans are encouraged to sing the national anthem loud and proud for Salute to Military Night - presented by Boeing - on Nov. 9 vs. the Arizona Coyotes.

The anthem singer will begin the Star-Spangled Banner before handing over the song to the Enterprise Center crowd, which will take the lead in solidarity and support behind our our servicemen, women and veterans.

After the anthem, servicemen will rappel from the rafters for a ceremonial puck drop. The Blues will also host Blues Warrior Hockey — a hockey team made up of local disabled veterans — with special recognition for player and Air Force veteran Greg Burian, who saved the life of a woman on an airplane in August.

In addition, Salute to Military Night will feature plenty of opportunities for Blues fans to support veteran-focused nonprofits such as Folds of Honor, H.E.R.O.E.S. Care and Blues Warrior Hockey.

Like past seasons, the Blues will have autographed military-themed jerseys available for auction. The auction opens Nov. 9 at blues.givesmart.com.

Salute to Military autographed mystery pucks will also be available at the Blues for Kids station outside Portal 15 while supplies last.

A limited number of tickets for the Nov. 9 game are available on ticketmaster.com.

Blues fans sing national anthem at 2022 Salute to Military Night