Fans to sing national anthem before Nov. 9 game vs. Coyotes

St. Louis Blues fans are encouraged to sing the national anthem loud and proud for Salute to Military Night - presented by Boeing - on Nov. 9 vs. the Arizona Coyotes.

The anthem singer will begin the Star-Spangled Banner before handing over the song to the Enterprise Center crowd, which will take the lead in solidarity and support behind our our servicemen, women and veterans.

After the anthem, servicemen will rappel from the rafters for a ceremonial puck drop. The Blues will also host Blues Warrior Hockey — a hockey team made up of local disabled veterans — with special recognition for player and Air Force veteran Greg Burian, who saved the life of a woman on an airplane in August.

In addition, Salute to Military Night will feature plenty of opportunities for Blues fans to support veteran-focused nonprofits such as Folds of Honor, H.E.R.O.E.S. Care and Blues Warrior Hockey.

Like past seasons, the Blues will have autographed military-themed jerseys available for auction. The auction opens Nov. 9 at blues.givesmart.com.

Salute to Military autographed mystery pucks will also be available at the Blues for Kids station outside Portal 15 while supplies last.

A limited number of tickets for the Nov. 9 game are available on ticketmaster.com.