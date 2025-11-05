Projected Lineup: Nov. 5 at Washington

walker_projected_caps
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

Despite his team coming off a convincing win against the Edmonton Oilers on Monday, Blues Head Coach Jim Montgomery is making two lineup changes for Wednesday's game against the Washington Capitals (6:30 p.m. CT, TNT, HBO, 101 ESPN).

Nathan Walker will return on the fourth line with Alexey Toropchenko and Nick Bjugstad after sitting out for one game, and Logan Mailloux will return in place of Matthew Kessel on defense.

"We think it's important against a team like Washington you have some physicality. Both of those guys bring physicality," Montgomery said of the changes. "And we don't want guys sitting out too long. Both of them are big parts of our team this year and for the future."

The Blues enter Wednesday's game looking for consecutive wins, while the Capitals enter the contest on a four-game winless skid (0-3-1).

"Our team game is building the right way. We've gotten significantly better defensively," Montgomery said. "Our first nine games was not good enough. We've really shored that area up, and you're starting to see more puck possession, you're starting to see us make more plays which is helping our offense."

Below is a projected lineup based on Wednesday's practice at Capital One Arena.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Pavel Buchnevich - Robert Thomas - Jimmy Snuggerud
Brayden Schenn - Pius Suter - Jordan Kyrou
Dylan Holloway - Dalibor Dvorsky - Oskar Sundqvist
Alexey Toropchenko - Nick Bjugstad - Nathan Walker

Defense

Philip Broberg - Colton Parayko
Tyler Tucker - Justin Faulk
Cam Fowler - Logan Mailloux

Goalie

Jordan Binnington

