Preview: Blues at Capitals

THE OPPONENT

The Capitals, led by head coach Spencer Carbery, continue to blend veteran leadership with emerging young talent as they navigate the early stretch of the season. Captain Alex Ovechkin remains the heartbeat of Washington’s offense, while Dylan Strome and Tom Wilson have provided consistent scoring support. On the blue line, John Carlson continues to lead by example with his steady two-way play and experience. The team will be without forward Pierre-Luc Dubois, who suffered a lower-body injury in Friday’s game against the New York Islanders.

The Blues and Capitals meet for the first of two matchups this season, with the series concluding Mar. 24 in St. Louis. The teams split last year’s meetings, each winning on the road. But the Blues have held the upper hand lately — going 8-2-1 in their last 11 games against Washington and earning points in five of their last six visits (4-1-1). St. Louis has scored at least four goals in five of the last eight matchups, outscoring the Capitals 30-24 over that stretch. Philip Broberg tallied two goals in last season’s win at Capital One Arena, marking his first career multi-goal game.

This game opens the Blues’ second back-to-back set of the year which concludes in Buffalo on Thursday.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Nov. 5 at WSH, 6:30 p.m. CT

Mar. 24 vs. WSH, 7 p.m. CT | Tickets