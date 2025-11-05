Preview: Blues at Capitals

Fresh off an exciting home win over the Edmonton Oilers, the Blues hit the road for a quick two-game trip that begins in Washington, DC. St. Louis will look to keep the momentum rolling against the Capitals before heading to Buffalo on Thursday to face the Sabres. With confidence building and the offense clicking, the Blues are aiming to turn that home-ice success into road-trip results before returning to Enterprise Center on Saturday.

THE STATS

ST. LOUIS BLUES
  • Record: 4-7-2
  • Power Play: 25.0 percent
  • Penalty Kill: 67.7 percent
  • Goals For / Against Per Game: 2.85 / 4.00
  • Shots For / Against Per Game: 27.3 / 25.6
  • Face-off Win Percentage: 50.0
CAPITALS
  • Record: 6-5-1
  • PP: 15.0 percent
  • PK: 75.0 percent
  • Goals For / Against Per Game: 2.58 / 2.33
  • Shots for / against per game: 29.0 / 25.3
  • Face-Off Win Percentage: 47.2

STL@WSH: Holloway regains the lead

THE OPPONENT

The Capitals, led by head coach Spencer Carbery, continue to blend veteran leadership with emerging young talent as they navigate the early stretch of the season. Captain Alex Ovechkin remains the heartbeat of Washington’s offense, while Dylan Strome and Tom Wilson have provided consistent scoring support. On the blue line, John Carlson continues to lead by example with his steady two-way play and experience. The team will be without forward Pierre-Luc Dubois, who suffered a lower-body injury in Friday’s game against the New York Islanders.

The Blues and Capitals meet for the first of two matchups this season, with the series concluding Mar. 24 in St. Louis. The teams split last year’s meetings, each winning on the road. But the Blues have held the upper hand lately — going 8-2-1 in their last 11 games against Washington and earning points in five of their last six visits (4-1-1). St. Louis has scored at least four goals in five of the last eight matchups, outscoring the Capitals 30-24 over that stretch. Philip Broberg tallied two goals in last season’s win at Capital One Arena, marking his first career multi-goal game.

This game opens the Blues’ second back-to-back set of the year which concludes in Buffalo on Thursday.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Nov. 5 at WSH, 6:30 p.m. CT

Mar. 24 vs. WSH, 7 p.m. CT | Tickets

EDM@STL: Suter scores goal against Calvin Pickard

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BLUES

Pius Suter has been on a roll for the Blues recording eight points (5g, 3a) this season, tied with Jordan Kyrou, Robert Thomas and Jimmy Snuggerud for the team lead. Suter scored his fifth of the year on Monday vs. Edmonton, burying the game-winner with just 1:23 left — his first game-winning goal as a Blue. He also notched his first multi-point game with the team on Oct. 30 vs. Vancouver (1g, 1a) and has collected four points (2g, 2a) in his last four outings. Steady, smart and clutch, Suter continues to deliver when it matters most.

CAPITALS

The Capitals’ alternate captain Tom Wilson has been leading by example to start the season. Through 12 games, he’s tallied 13 points (6g, 7a), showcasing his trademark mix of power and scoring touch. Wilson’s physical presence and ability to create offense in tight spaces make him a constant threat that the Blues will need to keep an eye on every shift.

BLUE NOTES

  • Jordan Binnington stopped 24 of the 26 shots he faced on Monday vs. Edmonton for his third win of the season. He is set to match Mike Liut's franchise record for most games played among goaltenders in his next appearance.
  • Robert Thomas returned after missing the previous four games on Monday vs. Edmonton. He scored his second goal and added his sixth assist of the season for the 107th multi-point game of his career.
  • Jimmy Snuggerud recorded his fourth assist of the season on Monday vs. Edmonton.

UPCOMING GAMES

  • Nov. 6 - Blues at Sabres
  • Nov. 8 - Blues vs. Kraken | Tickets
  • Nov. 11 - Blues vs. Flames | Tickets

