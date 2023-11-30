Projected Lineup: Nov. 30 vs. Buffalo

As the St. Louis Blues look to get back on track, Blues Head Coach Craig Berube appears to be making some lineup changes again for Thursday's meeting with the Buffalo Sabres (Bally Sports, 101 ESPN).

Although the top the line of Pavel Buchnevich, Robert Thomas and Jake Neighbours will stay the same, changes were apparent during the morning skate at Enterprise Center on the second, third and fourth forward lines.

Notably, Kevin Hayes shifted up to the second line to play with Brayden Schenn and Jordan Kyrou, while Oskar Sundqvist climbed up to the third line to center Brandon Saad and Kasperi Kapanen.

Additonally, Tyler Tucker was skating in place of Scott Perunovich on the third defense pair.

The projected lineup below is based on the morning skate and has not been confirmed as Berube was not at the morning skate due to an illness.