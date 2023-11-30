Preview: Blues vs. Sabres

BLUES Despite a major opportunity to tie the score late, the St. Louis Blues came up just short in their comeback efforts in Minnesota on Tuesday night.

Down 2-1 midway through the third period, the Blues were looking at a four-minute power play thanks to a double-minor high stick by the Wild's Matt Boldy. Unfortunately, the Blues' power-play struggles - though seeing improvement as of late - resurfaced and they were unable to convert.

Minnesota eventually scored a breakaway goal to put the game away, winning 3-1 in their first game under new Head Coach John Hynes.

Though he didn't end up with the win, Jordan Binnington delivered another strong start with 34 saves - even dealing with some equipment issues early on. Binnington shares the NHL lead this season with the Islanders' Ilya Sorokin at 10 games with at least 30 saves.

The Blues return home for one game on Thursday, hosting the Buffalo Sabres on a four-game win streak against Eastern Conference opponents. Afterwards, they head back West to begin December in Arizona and Vegas.

They'll face the Sabres with a record of 11-9-1, worth 23 points and fourth in the Central Division.