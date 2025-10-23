Projected Lineup: Oct. 23 vs. Utah

There will be a number of changes - and a new, but familiar, face - in the lineup for the St. Louis Blues on Thursday when they host the Utah Mammoth (7 p.m. CT, FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN).

Oskar Sundqvist will make his season debut after missing the start of the season with a lower-body injury. He's expected to skate alongside Nathan Walker and Nick Bjugstad on the fourth line.

"It sucks to be on the sideline," Sundqvist said. "I'm excited to be back and it kind of feels like opening night."

Head Coach Jim Montgomery is looking forward to getting one of his veterans back on the ice, both for what he brings as a player and what he brings to the team overall.

"He adds a warrior mentality," Montgomery said. "He's very hard to play against. He's hard in the hardest areas, whether it's walls or net-fronts, offensively and defensively... He knows how to build our team game."

Sundqvist's return isn't the only thing that will look different for the Blues on Thursday. Montgomery will be mixing up the lines and defense pairings, plus making two personnel changes. Logan Mailloux will be back in on defense for Matthew Kessel and Joel Hofer will start in net.

The team held an optional morning skate on Thursday. The below lineup is based on Wednesday's practice at Centene Community Ice Center.