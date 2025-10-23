Projected Lineup: Oct. 23 vs. Utah

projected_sundqvist_16x9
By St. Louis Blues / Digital Release

There will be a number of changes - and a new, but familiar, face - in the lineup for the St. Louis Blues on Thursday when they host the Utah Mammoth (7 p.m. CT, FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN).

Oskar Sundqvist will make his season debut after missing the start of the season with a lower-body injury. He's expected to skate alongside Nathan Walker and Nick Bjugstad on the fourth line.

"It sucks to be on the sideline," Sundqvist said. "I'm excited to be back and it kind of feels like opening night."

Head Coach Jim Montgomery is looking forward to getting one of his veterans back on the ice, both for what he brings as a player and what he brings to the team overall.

"He adds a warrior mentality," Montgomery said. "He's very hard to play against. He's hard in the hardest areas, whether it's walls or net-fronts, offensively and defensively... He knows how to build our team game."

Sundqvist's return isn't the only thing that will look different for the Blues on Thursday. Montgomery will be mixing up the lines and defense pairings, plus making two personnel changes. Logan Mailloux will be back in on defense for Matthew Kessel and Joel Hofer will start in net.

The team held an optional morning skate on Thursday. The below lineup is based on Wednesday's practice at Centene Community Ice Center.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Pavel Buchnevich - Robert Thomas - Jordan Kyrou
Dylan Holloway - Brayden Schenn - Jake Neighbours
Mathieu Joseph - Pius Suter - Jimmy Snuggerud
Nathan Walker - Oskar Sundqvist - Nick Bjugstad

Defense

Philip Broberg - Colton Parayko
Tyler Tucker - Justin Faulk
Cam Fowler - Logan Mailloux

Goalie

Joel Hofer

Related Content

Preview: Blues vs. Mammoth

News Feed

Preview: Blues vs. Mammoth

Kempe scores on power play in OT, Kings top Blues to end 4-game skid

Blues host annual Pink at the Rink Night on Oct. 23 to raise breast cancer awareness

Kyrou scores 1st goal of season, Blues hold off Stars

Blues host first Hunting & Fishing Night

Blackhawks pull away from Blues with 5 unanswered goals

Blues Hall of Fame reveals Class of 2026

Underdog, Blues announce multi-year marketing partnership to enhance fan engagement

Snuggerud scores twice for 1st multigoal game, Blues defeat Canucks

Blues honor Federko with player of the game award

Neighbours, Blues rebound in win against Flames

When the Blues win, you win this season

Gustavsson makes 26 saves, Wild shut out Blues in season opener

Blues partner with Edwardsville Tigers for Hockey Fight Cancer Challenge

Easterseals Midwest named multi-year partner of the Blues

Blues season preview: Look to climb loaded Central after playoff berth

Sundqvist week-to-week with lower-body injury

Blues present new food offerings for 2025-26 season