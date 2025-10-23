Preview: Blues vs. Mammoth

Preview_Utah
By Annette Rooney / Notes by Brett Barczewski

When: Thursday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. CT
Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO
Watch: FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App
Tickets: Ticketmaster.com

As the Blues wrap up their four-game homestand, they’re looking to finish strong and add crucial division points to the standings. Sitting at 1-1-1 through the stretch, the team returns to Enterprise Center for a key matchup against the Utah Mammoth — a division rival that always brings intensity. After a hard-fought overtime loss to the Kings, expect a determined, dialed-in Blues squad ready to make the most of home ice.

THE STATS

ST. LOUIS BLUES
  • Record: 3-2-1
  • Power Play: 18.8 percent
  • Penalty Kill: 77.8 percent
  • Goals For / Against Per Game: 3.00 / 3.60
  • Shots For / Against Per Game: 26.0 / 25.8
  • Face-off Win Percentage: 49.8
UTAH MAMMOTH
  • Record: 5-2-0
  • PP: 14.8 percent
  • PK: 75.0 percent
  • Goals For / Against Per Game: 3.00 / 2.29
  • Shots for / against per game: 29.1 / 23.4
  • Face-Off Win Percentage: 44.9

Pavel Buchnevich with a Goal vs. Utah Hockey Club

THE OPPONENT

The Blues will face a familiar foe Thursday as the Utah Mammoth make their first visit to Enterprise Center this season. The Mammoth are led by captain Clayton Keller, a Chesterfield native and one of the league’s most dynamic playmakers. Utah’s offense features plenty of skill and speed, with Nick Schmaltz and Logan Cooley helping drive the attack, and Mikhail Sergachev anchoring the blue line. With a mix of young talent and experience, the Mammoth bring an up-tempo, creative style that will test the Blues on home ice.

The Blues and Utah Mammoth will meet for the first of four matchups this season. The Blues went 2-2-0 against the Mammoth last season, splitting both their home and road meetings, but have since won back-to-back games against Utah—outscoring them 8-2 over that stretch. St. Louis also found success on the power play in last year’s series, going four for 15 (26.7%). Pavel Buchnevich paced the Blues with five assists and six points against Utah, while Jordan Kyrou led the way with four goals.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Oct. 23 vs. UTA, 7 p.m. CT | Tickets
Nov. 29 vs. UTA, 7 p.m. CT | Tickets
Jan. 9 at UTA, 8 p.m. CT
April 16 at UTA, 7 p.m. CT

STL@VAN: Bjugstad scores first goal as a Blue

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BLUES

Thursday marks Nick Bjugstad’s first game against his former team since joining the Blues. The veteran forward spent last season with Utah, where he was a steady two-way presence and key contributor at both ends of the ice. Now wearing the Note, Bjugstad will look to make an impact against his old team, using his size, experience, and familiarity with the Mammoth’s system to give St. Louis an edge.

MAMMOTH

Chesterfield native and Utah captain Clayton Keller returns home in red-hot form, posting eight points over his last three games. The dynamic right winger drives their offense with elite playmaking and a quick release. Facing his hometown team, Keller will look to keep his scoring streak alive in front of family, friends, and plenty of familiar faces.

BLUE NOTES

  • Pavel Buchnevich is expected to dress in his 600th career game (301 w/NY Rangers; 299 w/St. Louis).
  • Forward Robert Thomas is just one point shy of reaching 400 career points.
  • Cam Fowler sits six shy of becoming the 13th active defenseman in the NHL to reach 500 career points.

