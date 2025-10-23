Preview: Blues vs. Mammoth

When: Thursday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. CT
Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO
Watch: FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App
Tickets: Ticketmaster.com
As the Blues wrap up their four-game homestand, they’re looking to finish strong and add crucial division points to the standings. Sitting at 1-1-1 through the stretch, the team returns to Enterprise Center for a key matchup against the Utah Mammoth — a division rival that always brings intensity. After a hard-fought overtime loss to the Kings, expect a determined, dialed-in Blues squad ready to make the most of home ice.