Preview: Blues vs. Mammoth

THE OPPONENT

The Blues will face a familiar foe Thursday as the Utah Mammoth make their first visit to Enterprise Center this season. The Mammoth are led by captain Clayton Keller, a Chesterfield native and one of the league’s most dynamic playmakers. Utah’s offense features plenty of skill and speed, with Nick Schmaltz and Logan Cooley helping drive the attack, and Mikhail Sergachev anchoring the blue line. With a mix of young talent and experience, the Mammoth bring an up-tempo, creative style that will test the Blues on home ice.

The Blues and Utah Mammoth will meet for the first of four matchups this season. The Blues went 2-2-0 against the Mammoth last season, splitting both their home and road meetings, but have since won back-to-back games against Utah—outscoring them 8-2 over that stretch. St. Louis also found success on the power play in last year’s series, going four for 15 (26.7%). Pavel Buchnevich paced the Blues with five assists and six points against Utah, while Jordan Kyrou led the way with four goals.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Oct. 23 vs. UTA, 7 p.m. CT | Tickets

Nov. 29 vs. UTA, 7 p.m. CT | Tickets

Jan. 9 at UTA, 8 p.m. CT

April 16 at UTA, 7 p.m. CT