With two consecutive big wins, two flights and back-to-back weekends games against the New Jersey Devils and the Edmonton Oilers, the St. Louis Blues have opted to prioritize rest and have held consecutive days of light optional practices.

That means that a projected lineup for Saturday’s game against the New Jersey Devils won’t be available until closer to warm-ups, but we do know one thing that will impact Saturday’s matchup.

Connor McMichael will not be available to play due to an undisclosed injury. He is considered day-to-day.

Blues Head Coach Jim Montgomery revealed that news after Friday’s optional practice. McMichael’s absence comes just as the Blues were finding their stride offensively with 13 goals in their last two games.

“We’re significantly better offensively (lately),” Montgomery said. “Our offensive numbers, analytically, you’d be surprised but most of them are in the Top 10 now with the way we’ve played. It’s really augmented from the middle of the pack. We’re connected and we’re playing faster because everybody is playing a more simpler, predictable game. I think that’s why.”

With McMichael out, Ross Johnston will re-enter the lineup after missing two games with an upper-body injury.

Check back closer to warm-ups for lines and defense pairings for Saturday’s matchup with the Devils (6 p.m. Blue Note+, 101 ESPN).