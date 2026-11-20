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BLUES With Thursday's win over the Penguins, the Blues improved their road record to 5-6-1, giving them back-to-back road victories following their 1-0 shootout win over the Utah Mammoth.

The Robert Thomas line combined for seven points, with Thomas recording his second straight three-point game. He has now surpassed Alex Pietrangelo for the third-most assists in franchise history.

"Our top line is obviously playing like the top line that everyone expected from the beginning of the year, scoring-wise," said Head Coach Jim Montgomery. "They're doing it at both ends."

Justin Barron scored his fourth goal of the season early in the second period for his 13th point since being claimed off waivers. Jimmy Snuggerud and Dylan Holloway both scored twice, and Joel Hofer made 31 saves on 33 shots.

In their past two games, the Blues have scored 13 goals - surpassing their 11-goal production over the first six games of November.

"Our forwards have been doing a great job at getting pucks back on the forecheck and moving it up to the point," Barron said. "For us as defensemen, we're trying to get more pucks down there for them and reward them for going to the net. It's nice to get rewarded."

Speaking after Friday's optional skate, Montgomery said that Connor McMichael is "day-to-day" and will not play in Saturday's game against New Jersey. Ross Johnston will re-enter the lineup.

DEVILS The New Jersey Devils narrowly escaped with a win in their last matchup against the Blues, after allowing three goals over a 3:08 span to push the game to overtime.

Since then, New Jersey has a 4-2-0 record and is coming off a 3-2 home loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday. Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck suffered his first defeat with New Jersey after a 7-0-0 start since being acquired from the Winnipeg Jets on Oct. 23.

Over their last five games, the Devils have scored 20 goals and have only allowed 13. On special teams, their power play is 4-for-17 (23.5%) and their penalty kill is 9-for-14 (64.3%) over that span. Forward Jesper Bratt enters Saturday's game on a nine-game point streak, with an assist in three straight games.

Per Head Coach Sheldon Keefe, who spoke to the media on Friday, 23-year-old forward Amadeus Lombardi will return to the Devils' lineup against the Blues after having not played since Nov. 10. Lombardi was centering a line with Evan Rodrigues and Connor Brown on his wings during New Jersey's practice.

Devils defenseman Seamus Casey is recovering from knee surgery he underwent on Oct. 2 and was skating in a non-contact jersey during practice. Defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic and forward Anthony Mantha are sidelined with injuries.