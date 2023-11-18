News Feed

Projected Lineup: Nov. 18 at Los Angeles

perunovich_defense
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

After a team practice on Friday at the Toyota Performance Center, Blues Head Coach Craig Berube promised that there would be changes on defense before the St. Louis Blues begin a back-to-back set featuring two road games less than 24 hours apart.

The first one is Saturday against the Los Angeles Kings at 9:30 p.m. CT (Bally Sports, 101 ESPN).

“(I’m) going to make a couple switches on D for (the) game,” Berube said. “We’ve got back-to-back games, so I want to keep fresh guys going there. We’ll make a decision on the D (before Saturday’s game).”

While the change isn’t confirmed, Robert Bortuzzo was paired with Scott Perunovich in Marco Scandella’s spot in practice Friday afternoon. Scandella was instead skating on a pairing with Tyler Tucker, who last played Nov. 7 vs. Winnipeg.

Berube is expected to speak with reporters at Crypto.com Arena prior to Saturday's game. If he confirms the defense tweaks, they will be updated below.

No changes are expected to the forward lines based on Friday’s practice.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Pavel Buchnevich - Robert Thomas - Kasperi Kapanen
Brandon Saad - Brayden Schenn - Jordan Kyrou
Alexey Toropchenko - Kevin Hayes - Jakub Vrana
Sammy Blais - Oskar Sundqvist - Jake Neighbours

Defense

Nick Leddy - Colton Parayko
Torey Krug - Justin Faulk
Scott Perunovich - Robert Bortuzzo

Goalie

Jordan Binnington

