Preview: Blues at Kings

BLUES Despite a season-high 45 shots on goal, the St. Louis Blues started their road trip on the wrong foot with a 5-1 loss in San Jose on Thursday night. Robert Thomas extended his point streak to eight games, but the Blues ultimately struggled to get pucks past goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen.

"We're all disappointed," said Craig Berube, "Coming here, we have a chance to keep building... It didn't happen. We weren't good enough."

Pavel Buchnevich scored the lone Blues goal at SAP Center, tipping in a shot from Justin Faulk. Highlighted by his hat trick in Colorado, Buchnevich is up to seven points in his last four games.

The Blues will have to quickly shake off Thursday's loss, beginning a back-to-back in Southern California with a matchup against the Los Angeles Kings Saturday night. They'll then head out to Anaheim to face the Ducks on less than 24 hours' rest.

The Blues visit the Kings with a record of 8-6-1, worth 17 points and fifth in the Central ahead of Friday's games.