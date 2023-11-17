When: Saturday, Nov. 18 at 9:30 p.m. CT
Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA
Watch: Bally Sports, Bally Sports app
Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App
Preview: Blues at Kings
TEAM SNAPSHOTS
BLUES Despite a season-high 45 shots on goal, the St. Louis Blues started their road trip on the wrong foot with a 5-1 loss in San Jose on Thursday night. Robert Thomas extended his point streak to eight games, but the Blues ultimately struggled to get pucks past goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen.
"We're all disappointed," said Craig Berube, "Coming here, we have a chance to keep building... It didn't happen. We weren't good enough."
Pavel Buchnevich scored the lone Blues goal at SAP Center, tipping in a shot from Justin Faulk. Highlighted by his hat trick in Colorado, Buchnevich is up to seven points in his last four games.
The Blues will have to quickly shake off Thursday's loss, beginning a back-to-back in Southern California with a matchup against the Los Angeles Kings Saturday night. They'll then head out to Anaheim to face the Ducks on less than 24 hours' rest.
The Blues visit the Kings with a record of 8-6-1, worth 17 points and fifth in the Central ahead of Friday's games.
KINGS Off to a middling start, the Los Angeles Kings put together an eight-game point streak from Oct. 24 to Nov. 9 to take their place in the early Pacific Division playoff hunt.
The streak included an impressive four-game stretch which saw LA take road wins over the Maple Leafs, Senators, Flyers and Golden Knights. The Kings are 7-0-0 on the road this season, the only undefeated mark in the NHL.
The Kings bounced back from a regulation loss to Philadelphia which ended their point streak with a home win over Florida Thursday night. The tight 2-1 victory saw two points from Kevin Fiala and a game-winning goal from Anze Kopitar. Since joining the Kings last summer, Fiala has 88 points in 84 games.
After facing the Blues to end a four-game homestand, the Kings head to Arizona and Anaheim - trading places with the Blues' upcoming destinations on their road trip.
The Kings enter the matchup with a season record of 9-3-3, worth 21 points and third in the Pacific Division.
HEAD TO HEAD The Blues went 0-3-0 against the Kings last year, including a 7-6 game in their last matchup at Crypto.com Arena. Prior to last season, the Blues earned points in four straight games against Los Angeles and are 3-3-1 in their last seven matchups overall.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
BLUES Justin Faulk, whose shot from the point led to Pavel Buchnevich's tip-in goal on Thursday in San Jose. Faulk has eight points on the season, seven of which have come in the last seven games.
KINGS Adrian Kempe, sharing the team lead with 16 points in 15 games this season. Kempe is coming off a career-high 67 points last season, including three goals and an assist in three games against St. Louis.
BLUE NOTES
- The Blues are 7-0-0 when scoring first this season, which shares the sixth most wins in the NHL, and the Blues are one of just two teams in the NHL to not have a loss of any kind when scoring first this season
- Though their 39 times shorthanded this season are the fewest in the NHL, the Blues are one of six teams in the League to score four shorthanded goals.
- In the month of November, the Blues' 5-3-0 record shares fourth in the League in wins while their 29 goals scored ranks third
- Robert Thomas shares seventh in the NHL with 12 points in November, including an active eight-game point streak.
- Brayden Schenn's next point will be No. 600 in his NHL career
- Justin Faulk's plus-10 rating since Nov. 3 shares second in the NHL