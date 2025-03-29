Projected Lineup: March 29 at Colorado

The St. Louis Blues will get Pavel Buchnevich back in the lineup on Saturday as they seek a ninth consecutive win when they visit the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena (3:30 p.m. CT, FanDuel Sports Network Extra, 101 ESPN).

Buchnevich has been out for the last four games with an illness but is expected to return to his usual spot on the top line with Jake Neighbours and Robert Thomas.

“Buchy looked good in practice (Friday). He feels really good, so yeah, he’ll be in the lineup,” Blues Head Coach Jim Montgomery said. “Anytime you can add any of your top players, guys that are so smart and make plays defensively and offensively for 200 feet like him, it just makes your team better.”

With Buchnevich back, Zack Bolduc is likely to slide back into a third-line role with Mathieu Joseph and Oskar Sundqvist. Alexandre Texier is likely to be out after playing in all four games of Buchnevich’s absence.

Jordan Binnington is likely to be in goal.

If any other lineup changes are available, they will be updated here after Montgomery speaks with reporters prior to the game.