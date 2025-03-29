Preview: Blues at Avalanche

When: Saturday, March 29 at 3:30 p.m. CT

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, CO

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network Extra

Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App

QUICK HITS

BLUES It looked as though the St. Louis Blues' streak might be coming to an end on Thursday, but the team had a little more magic up their sleeves.

The Blues (39-28-7) scored two goals in 22 seconds in the third period to turn a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 lead and eventual win against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. It ran the team's winning streak to eight games as they continued to make their case for a spot in the postseason.

"You get to go on a streak like we are right now, you've got to find different ways to win," said Head Coach Jim Montgomery after the game. "Really proud of the group for believing."

The streak is the longest active win streak in the NHL and tied for fifth-longest in franchise history. It continues a longer stretch of strong play from the Blues, who are 16-3-3 and have scored 83 goals since Feb. 22. That leads the League for most wins, points and goals by teams in that span.

The Colorado Avalanche are now the next opponent looking to play spoiler as the two Central Division rivals face off at Ball Arena. It will be a tough test for the Blues against one of the NHL's top teams, but they'll be getting some reinforcements on offense.

Pavel Buchnevich, who missed the last four games, rejoined the team for practice on Friday. Montgomery said the forward "feels really good" and will be back in the lineup for Saturday's contest.

AVALANCHE The Blues may be one of the hottest teams in the NHL, but the Colorado Avalanche (45-25-3) are right there with them at the top of the rankings.

The two teams have identical 8-1-1 records through their last 10 games, with the Blues winning eight straight and the Avalanche winning four in a row. Colorado has just two losses in the month of March, with one of those coming in a shootout.

Their most recent win came Thursday as they rolled to a 4-0 victory over the Los Angeles Kings. Forward Martin Necas led the way with two goals and three points in the contest while Mackenzie Blackwood pitched the 22-save shutout.

Ball Arena has provided a strong home-ice advantage for the Avs this season. The team is 25-10-2 there overall and currently on an 11-game home win streak, the longest home winning streak in the NHL this season. They have not lost a game at home since Jan. 22.

The Avalanche rank fifth overall in the NHL with 93 points in 73 games, however they are third in the very strong Central Division behind the Winnipeg Jets and Dallas Stars.