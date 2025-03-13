Projected Lineup: March 13 at Pittsburgh

After four days without a game, the St. Louis Blues are back to work at PPG Paints Arena as they prepare to face the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night (6 p.m. CT, FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN).

When the team takes the ice, they will have one of their top defensemen back in the lineup. Cam Fowler, who missed last game, has rejoined the team following the birth of his second child. Beau Matthew Fowler was born on Saturday at 5:06 p.m.

With Fowler returning, Nick Leddy will shift back onto the first pair alongside him and Matthew Kessel will sit, according to Head Coach Jim Montgomery. The forward lines will remain the same and Jordan Binnington will get the start in net.

Despite the longer layoff, the coach expects his team to be ready to go when the puck drops.

"The players have been really good about focusing in on what is really important to our team identity and our success," Montgomery said. "And as a coaching staff we've been trying to harp on those details."

The team held an optional morning skate on Thursday, so the below lines are based on Wednesday's practice at Centene Community Ice Center.