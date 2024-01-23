Projected Lineup: Jan. 23 at Calgary

By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

After a solid 3-0 win against the Washington Capitals at home on Saturday night, the St. Louis Blues head west for a three-game road trip that begins Tuesday night against the Calgary Flames (8 p.m. CT, Bally Sports, 101 ESPN). 

Blues Head Coach Drew Bannister appears to be making only one lineup change for Tuesday's matchup. Sammy Blais will return to the lineup on a fourth line with Nikita Alexandrov and Oskar Sundqvist, while Adam Gaudette will sit out.

"If you watch the (Washington) game, that's what we need from our group as a whole," Bannister said. "To get in the forecheck, be strong on pucks, be strong on the walls, get to the net.

"We know where we are," he added. "This is an important game in the standings for us and an important trip for us... it's a game that we have to come to play."

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Pavel Buchnevich - Robert Thomas - Jordan Kyrou
Brandon Saad - Brayden Schenn - Jake Neighbours
Nathan Walker - Kevin Hayes - Alexey Toropchenko
Nikita Alexandrov - Oskar Sundqvist - Sammy Blais

Defense

Nick Leddy - Colton Parayko
Torey Krug - Justin Faulk
Marco Scandella - Matthew Kessel

Goalie

Jordan Binnington

