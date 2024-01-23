Projected Lineup: Jan. 23 at Calgary

After a solid 3-0 win against the Washington Capitals at home on Saturday night, the St. Louis Blues head west for a three-game road trip that begins Tuesday night against the Calgary Flames (8 p.m. CT, Bally Sports, 101 ESPN).

Blues Head Coach Drew Bannister appears to be making only one lineup change for Tuesday's matchup. Sammy Blais will return to the lineup on a fourth line with Nikita Alexandrov and Oskar Sundqvist, while Adam Gaudette will sit out.

"If you watch the (Washington) game, that's what we need from our group as a whole," Bannister said. "To get in the forecheck, be strong on pucks, be strong on the walls, get to the net.

"We know where we are," he added. "This is an important game in the standings for us and an important trip for us... it's a game that we have to come to play."