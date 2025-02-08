Projected Lineup: Feb. 8 vs. Chicago

GettyImages-2193933387
By Elise Butler
St. Louis Blues

The 4 Nations Face-Off is just around the corner, and only one game remains ahead of the break for the St. Louis Blues as they host the Chicago Blackhawks (6 p.m., FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN).

The Blues did not hold a morning skate on Saturday, instead opting for rest before playing their fourth game in seven days.

However Head Coach Jim Montgomery offered some updates ahead of the Central Division matchup.

Forward Alexandre Texier, who missed Thursday's game, has been battling an illness that's been affecting the team. He did not practice Friday, but Montgomery did not rule him out for Saturday's game, noting Colton Parayko and Mathieu Joseph's recovery timelines were similar to where Texier is now.

Tyler Tucker will miss his third consecutive game as he continues to be day-to-day with an upper-body injury suffered against Utah. Montgomery said they anticipate he will be back when the team returns from break.

The below projected lineup is based on Friday's practice at Centene Community Ice Center. It will be updated at warmups with any changes.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Jake Neighbours – Robert Thomas – Pavel Buchnevich
Dylan Holloway – Brayden Schenn – Jordan Kyrou
Mathieu Joseph – Oskar Sundqvist – Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko – Radek Faksa – Nathan Walker

Defense

Cam Fowler – Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg – Justin Faulk
Ryan Suter – Nick Leddy

Goalie

Jordan Binnington

Related Content

Preview: Blues vs. Blackhawks

News Feed

Preview: Blues vs. Blackhawks

Suter set to play in 1,500 NHL games

2017 Winter Classic jersey voted best in Bluenatics poll

MacEachern assigned to Springfield

Blues to stream 3 upcoming games on Victory+

Tkachuk's goal with 12 seconds left lifts Panthers past Blues

Blues recall MacEachern from Springfield

Blues sign Carter Johnson to one-day contract

Dvorsky shines at AHL All-Star Classic

Brown scores in OT, Oilers recover to top Blues

Blues celebrate Black History Month

Leddy activated from injured reserve

Kessel assigned to Springfield

Kyrou breaks tie in 3rd, Blues edge Utah Hockey Club to snap 4-game skid

Avalanche score 4 in 1st period, shut out Blues

Schueneman signs two-way extension

Puck Cancer Second Shift Alumni game set for April 4

Saad placed on unconditional waivers for purpose of contract termination