Projected Lineup: Feb. 8 vs. Chicago

The 4 Nations Face-Off is just around the corner, and only one game remains ahead of the break for the St. Louis Blues as they host the Chicago Blackhawks (6 p.m., FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN).

The Blues did not hold a morning skate on Saturday, instead opting for rest before playing their fourth game in seven days.

However Head Coach Jim Montgomery offered some updates ahead of the Central Division matchup.

Forward Alexandre Texier, who missed Thursday's game, has been battling an illness that's been affecting the team. He did not practice Friday, but Montgomery did not rule him out for Saturday's game, noting Colton Parayko and Mathieu Joseph's recovery timelines were similar to where Texier is now.

Tyler Tucker will miss his third consecutive game as he continues to be day-to-day with an upper-body injury suffered against Utah. Montgomery said they anticipate he will be back when the team returns from break.

The below projected lineup is based on Friday's practice at Centene Community Ice Center. It will be updated at warmups with any changes.