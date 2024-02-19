Projected Lineup: Feb. 19 vs. Toronto

Less than a week after a 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs snapped a five-game road winning streak, the St. Louis Blues will host the Leafs at Enterprise Center for a rematch on Monday (Noon, ESPN, 101 ESPN).

The Maple Leafs will be looking to extend their winning streak to four games. The team has scored 17 goals in the last three games, including a nine-goal performance Saturday against the Anaheim Ducks.

“We've just got to do a job like we normally do against those guys,” Blues captain Brayden Schenn said of the challenge. “It doesn't just take one guy, it doesn't take the center, it doesn't take one D, it takes all five on the ice to do a job on an elite goal scorer like (Auston Matthews). We're up for the challenge, it's going to be a good test.”

In practice, Blues Interim Head Coach Drew Bannister shifted Sammy Blais to the third line with Brandon Saad and Kevin Hayes while moving Alexey Toropchenko to the fourth line with Oskar Sundqvist and Nathan Walker.

Joel Hofer will start in goal.