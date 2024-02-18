When: Monday, Feb. 19 at Noon CT
Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO
Watch: ESPN
Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App
Tickets: Online at Ticketmaster.com
Preview: Blues vs. Maple Leafs
When: Monday, Feb. 19 at Noon CT
TEAM SNAPSHOTS
BLUES The St. Louis Blues faced the Nashville Predators on Saturday, kept it close until the third period but ultimately fell 5-2 at Enterprise Center. Nashville, who had just withstood a 9-2 loss to Dallas two nights prior, came hungry for a win and tightened the gap in the Wild Card race to just two points.
Jordan Kyrou converted a 5-on-3 power play late in the first and Nathan Walker knocked in his fifth NHL goal of the year, but Juuse Saros' goaltending proved too impenetrable for the Blues' offense to score on.
"I think we lacked support all over the ice," said Torey Krug, who finished with an assist on Kyrou's goal. "We just weren't connected, and in big games like that you just can't do it."
Despite the outcome on Saturday, the Blues were still able to put up 37 shots on goal and have still won eight of their last 11 games.
The Blues play the third of their four-game homestand on Monday afternoon, aiming for revenge against the Maple Leafs just six days after their 4-1 loss in Toronto. After the stay at Enterprise Center wraps up on Thursday against the Islanders, eight of their next nine games will be on the road.
The Blues host the Maple Leafs on national TV with a record of 29-23-2, worth 60 points and fourth in the Central Division.
MAPLE LEAFS The Toronto Maple Leafs are building steam after their 4-1 win over the Blues last week, winning both of their games since by a total goal margin of 13-5. It was a tale of two games, going into overtime to beat the Flyers before cruising to a 9-2 win over the Ducks on Saturday.
William Nylander netted the overtime winner over Philadelphia for his 27th goal of the season, but Auston Matthews' dominance proved the main storyline for Toronto this week. Matthews played some of his best hockey of the year, posting hat tricks in both matchups while also adding two assists against Anaheim.
Matthews further extended his lead on the rest of the NHL atop the Richard Trophy standings, up to 48 on the season - nine more than the next highest total. The 26-year-old forward is currently on pace for about 75 goals this season, which would be the eighth most in NHL history.
The Leafs have won three straight games and, just like the Blues, eight of their last 11 heading into Monday afternoon's rematch, their first of a four-game road trip.
The Maple Leafs visit the Blues with a record of 29-16-8, worth 66 points and third in a tightly-contested Atlantic Division.
HEAD TO HEAD The Blues lost 4-1 in Toronto last week, seeing a goal from Alexey Toropchenko but allowing a hat trick from Toronto's Bobby McCann. Going back to Feb. 2, 2017, 13 games, the Blues are 9-3-1 against Toronto.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
BLUES Robert Thomas, who leads the Blues outright with 42 assists and 61 points. Thomas has points in back-to-back games and nine points in his last five games.
MAPLE LEAFS William Nylander, who gave Toronto the overtime win over Philadelphia last week and shares the team lead with 71 points this season. Nylander has nine points in his last five games, including a goal against the Blues on Feb. 13.
BLUE NOTES
- The Blues are 12-9-1 against the Eastern Conference this season, including a 7-4-1 record against the Atlantic Division
- Starting Monday the Blues will play three straight games against Eastern Conference teams, as well as eight of their next 11 games
- With his next win, Jordan Binnington will move into a tie with Curtis Joseph for 3rd on the Blues all-time franchise list with 137 wins
- Neighbours attempted his first career penalty shot on Saturday vs. Nashville. He has set career highs with 54 GP, 19 goals, 7 assists, and 26 points this season