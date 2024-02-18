Preview: Blues vs. Maple Leafs

BLUES The St. Louis Blues faced the Nashville Predators on Saturday, kept it close until the third period but ultimately fell 5-2 at Enterprise Center. Nashville, who had just withstood a 9-2 loss to Dallas two nights prior, came hungry for a win and tightened the gap in the Wild Card race to just two points.

Jordan Kyrou converted a 5-on-3 power play late in the first and Nathan Walker knocked in his fifth NHL goal of the year, but Juuse Saros' goaltending proved too impenetrable for the Blues' offense to score on.

"I think we lacked support all over the ice," said Torey Krug, who finished with an assist on Kyrou's goal. "We just weren't connected, and in big games like that you just can't do it."

Despite the outcome on Saturday, the Blues were still able to put up 37 shots on goal and have still won eight of their last 11 games.

The Blues play the third of their four-game homestand on Monday afternoon, aiming for revenge against the Maple Leafs just six days after their 4-1 loss in Toronto. After the stay at Enterprise Center wraps up on Thursday against the Islanders, eight of their next nine games will be on the road.

The Blues host the Maple Leafs on national TV with a record of 29-23-2, worth 60 points and fourth in the Central Division.