Projected Lineup: Feb. 11 at Montreal

binnington_save
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

Blues Head Coach Drew Bannister confirmed there would be no changes to the forward lines and defense pairs for Sunday's matchup with the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre (Noon CT, Bally Sports, 101 ESPN).

Jordan Binnington will start in goal as the Blues have five wins in their last six games.

"We had that long break... It's good for us to get back to work here today," Bannister told reporters before the game. "We played a one o'clock game (yesterday) and we get another one o'clock game here. We should be well rested and ready to go."

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Pavel Buchnevich - Robert Thomas - Jordan Kyrou
Jake Neighbours - Brayden Schenn - Kasperi Kapanen
Brandon Saad - Kevin Hayes - Sammy Blais
Alexey Toropchenko - Oskar Sundqvist - Nathan Walker

Defense

Nick Leddy - Colton Parayko
Torey Krug - Matthew Kessel
Marco Scandella - Calle Rosen

Goalie

Jordan Binnington

