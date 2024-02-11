Projected Lineup: Feb. 11 at Montreal

Blues Head Coach Drew Bannister confirmed there would be no changes to the forward lines and defense pairs for Sunday's matchup with the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre (Noon CT, Bally Sports, 101 ESPN).

Jordan Binnington will start in goal as the Blues have five wins in their last six games.

"We had that long break... It's good for us to get back to work here today," Bannister told reporters before the game. "We played a one o'clock game (yesterday) and we get another one o'clock game here. We should be well rested and ready to go."