Preview: Blues at Canadiens

BLUES The St. Louis Blues came back from the All-Star Break ready to play, visiting Buffalo on Saturday for a 3-1 win in their first game since Jan. 30.

Jake Neighbours' fifth power-play goal of the season gave the Blues the first lead, Joran Kyrou's 15th goal of the year followed it up and another Neighbours goal put the game away.

"It was good, we had a lot of fun" said Joel Hofer after his 34-save effort. "We were obviously focused in for this game, we knew it was a big one and we're just happy to get two points."

The win was an important one for the Blues to get, as their five-game win streak prior to the Break was snapped with a disappointing 1-0 shutout by the Blue Jackets. Rebounding for a road win keeps the Blues in their Western Conference Wild Card spot.

They turn around quickly for a back-to-back finale in Montreal, facing the young Canadiens who also played on Saturday afternoon. The Eastern Conference road trip finishes in Toronto on Tuesday before a four-game homestand begins against the Oilers.

The Blues visit the Canadiens with a record of 27-21-2, worth 56 points and fourth in the Central Division.