The St. Louis Blues are set to begin a home-and-home series with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Game 1 is Monday night at 9 p.m. CT at T-Mobile Arena (Bally Sports, 101 ESPN), while Game 2 is Wednesday at 8 p.m. at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

The Blues held an optional morning skate Monday. After practice, Blues Head Coach Craig Berube said that the lineup wouldn't change, although Jordan Binnington is expected to start in goal.