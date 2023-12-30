Projected Lineup: Dec. 30 at Pittsburgh

Defenseman Matthew Kessel will make his NHL season debut on Saturday night when the St. Louis Blues wrap up the 2023 calendar year against the Pittsburgh Penguins (6 p.m. CT, Bally Sports, 101 ESPN).

Kessel played in two games last season with the Blues and will be making just his third career NHL appearance. He was recalled Saturday morning due to Justin Faulk sustaining a lower-body injury late in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche.

Kessel is expected to be paired with Torey Krug on Saturday night.

"I've seen a lot of maturity in his game over the last year and half coming out of college," Bannister said of Kessel. "He played a big role in our run to the Calder Cup. Last year, there was a litlte bit of inconsistency in his game but I think this year he has really matured, he moves pucks well, he's great on the (penalty kill), blocks shots, he's a big body, he plays heavy and he can move pucks well. I'm excited to see him here tonight, I think he's going to fit in real good."

Kessel, a fifth-round pick of the Blues in 2020, has played in 29 games with the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds this season, posting two goals, four assists and a plus-2 rating.

Other lineup changes include Brandon Saad and Kasperi Kapanen swapping positions on the second and third lines. Joel Hofer will start in goal.