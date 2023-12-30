Projected Lineup: Dec. 30 at Pittsburgh

kessel_matthew_16x9
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

Defenseman Matthew Kessel will make his NHL season debut on Saturday night when the St. Louis Blues wrap up the 2023 calendar year against the Pittsburgh Penguins (6 p.m. CT, Bally Sports, 101 ESPN).

Kessel played in two games last season with the Blues and will be making just his third career NHL appearance. He was recalled Saturday morning due to Justin Faulk sustaining a lower-body injury late in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche.

Kessel is expected to be paired with Torey Krug on Saturday night.

"I've seen a lot of maturity in his game over the last year and half coming out of college," Bannister said of Kessel. "He played a big role in our run to the Calder Cup. Last year, there was a litlte bit of inconsistency in his game but I think this year he has really matured, he moves pucks well, he's great on the (penalty kill), blocks shots, he's a big body, he plays heavy and he can move pucks well. I'm excited to see him here tonight, I think he's going to fit in real good." 

Kessel, a fifth-round pick of the Blues in 2020, has played in 29 games with the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds this season, posting two goals, four assists and a plus-2 rating.

Other lineup changes include Brandon Saad and Kasperi Kapanen swapping positions on the second and third lines. Joel Hofer will start in goal.

Bannister on Faulk, matchup at PIT

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Pavel Buchnevich - Robert Thomas - Jordan Kyrou
Brandon Saad - Brayden Schenn - Jake Neighbours
Alexey Toropchenko - Kevin Hayes - Kasperi Kapanen
Mackenzie MacEachern - Oskar Sundqvist - Sammy Blais

Defense

Nick Leddy - Colton Parayko
Torey Krug - Matthew Kessel
Marco Scandella - Scott Perunovich

Goalie

Joel Hofer

Related Content

Preview: Blues at Penguins

Preview: Blues at Penguins

News Feed

Photos: The Best of 2023

Photos: The Best of 2023
Kessel recalled from Springfield

Kessel recalled from Springfield
Preview: Blues at Penguins

Preview: Blues at Penguins
Colorado Avalanche St. Louis Blues game recap December 29

Toews scores late to lift Avalanche past Blues
Faulk sidelined with lower-body injury

Faulk sidelined with lower-body injury
Snuggerud, Stenberg score hat tricks at World Juniors

Snuggerud, Stenberg score hat tricks at World Juniors
Dallas Stars St. Louis Blues game recap December 27

Hofer makes 39 saves, Blues edge Stars for 3rd straight win
MacEachern recalled from Springfield

MacEachern recalled from Springfield
MacEachern assigned to Springfield

MacEachern assigned to Springfield
Chicago Blackhawks St. Louis Blues game recap December 23

Blues rally back with five-goal third period to beat Blackhawks
7 Blues prospects to compete at World Juniors

7 Blues prospects to compete at World Juniors
St. Louis Blues Florida Panthers game recap December 21

Buchnevich scores twice for Blues in win against Panthers
McGing assigned to Springfield

McGing assigned to Springfield
St Louis Blues Tampa Bay Lightning game recap December 19

Kucherov scores twice for Lightning in win against Blues
Holiday hospital visits 2023

Blues visit local children's hospitals for holidays
Life as a Blue premieres Dec. 18 on YouTube

Life as a Blue premieres Dec. 18 on YouTube
Dallas Stars St. Louis Blues game recap December 16

Parayko scores in OT, Blues recover to defeat Stars
St. Louis native Joey O'Brien serves as Stars backup goalie

St. Louis native Joey O'Brien serves as Stars backup goalie